Game of Tones

It's gonna be a super Saturday here in San Diego. CRSSD Festival is always a big deal at Waterfront Park and brings with it several CRSSD After Dark events around town to keep your unz-unz-unz going all night long. If you're looking for a free and fun way to spend the day, catch the Busker Festival at Seaport Village (and feel free to load up on dollar bills to kindly tip said buskers). By nightfall, enjoy some Louisiana soul with Seratones at Casbah, get your jam-band on with moe. at the Observatory, or check out the Petty Saints at my home away from home, the Ken Club.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, March 7, 2020