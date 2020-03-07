Game of Tones

It's gonna be a super Saturday here in San Diego. CRSSD Festival is always a big deal at Waterfront Park and brings with it several CRSSD After Dark events around town to keep your unz-unz-unz going all night long. If you're looking for a free and fun way to spend the day, catch the Busker Festival at Seaport Village (and feel free to load up on dollar bills to kindly tip said buskers). By nightfall, enjoy some Louisiana soul with Seratones at Casbah, get your jam-band on with moe. at the Observatory, or check out the Petty Saints at my home away from home, the Ken Club.
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, March 7, 2020
- Busker Festival @ Seaport Village (noon-4 p.m.)
- Seratones, Dani Bell & the Tarantist @ Casbah
- moe. @ The Observatory North Park
- Dillinger Four, toyGuitar, Tiltwheel, the Hammerbombs @ Soda Bar (SOLD OUT)
- A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Andrew Barrack @ Karl Strauss Brewing Company Tasting Room (6-10 p.m.)
- The Petty Saints, Midnight Track, Crooked Nuns, Dead Ven @ Ken Club
- CRSSD FEST (in alphabetical order): 2manydjs b2b Brodinski, Annika Wolfe, Audion, Cassian, Chris Lake, Colette, Dax J, DJ Heather, DJ Holographic, Gesaffelstein, I Hate Models, Inner City, Lee K, Majid Jordan, Mark Knight b2b Technasia, Monki, Never Dull, Nora En Pure, Patrick Topping, Pig&Dan, pluko, Radio Slave, Sacha Robotti, Télépopmusik @ Waterfront Park (SOLD OUT)
- Drug Hunt, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Nebula Drag @ Pour House
- The Last Minutes, Nick Bone & the Big Scene, Papa Trunk & the Bad Checks @ Til-Two Club
- DJ Dunekat @ Bar Pink
- '80s vs. '90s vs. '00s with DJs Gabe Vega & Saul Q @ Whistle Stop
- Lady Brain Presents Flim Flam Revue @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
- Victor Baker's East/West Summit band @ Dizzy's
- "Tron"-themed '80s New Wave Dance Party @ Blonde
- Lorraine Castellanos @ Panama 66
- CRSSD After Dark presents Autograf @ Music Box (9:30 p.m.)
- Dennis Deyoung @ The Magnolia
- On Drugs + No Win, 33 North, Rain On Fridays, Jinx @ SOMA
- Alvino and the Dwells, DJs Tony the Tyger and Mateo Londres @ Tower Bar
- KIMBA Light @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Lisa Lisa @ Live and Up Close, Sycuan Casino
- Hail Britannia: Walton, Britten & Elgar @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Dude Cervantes @ Metl
- Stone of the Sun, the Black Market Brigade @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Babylon Rockers @ Fast Times
- Mara Kaye @ Black Cat Bar
- The Amandas @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Dude Cervantes @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Country Brunch Live with DJ Nicky @ House of Blues
- Jordan Davis: Trouble Town Tour, Hailey Whitters @ House of Blues
- Chris Renzema @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- The Routine @ The Holding Company
- Judy Carmichael in "Let's Swing! Celebrating Music that Swings & Peggy Lee's Centennial" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Exit6 @ De Oro Mine Co
- Words From Aztecs, Seconds Ago, City of Crooks, Asylum @ Bancroft Bar
- Jerry Jacobs @ Moonshine Beach
- Eric Burgett @ Moonshine Flats
- Jet Pack Mojo @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- She Says So @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Englishman, Sammy Roots & the Equal Rights Band @ Winston's (10 p.m.)
- Wacken Metal Battle 2020 — San Diego, Round 1: Necrochamber, Mystic Ritual, Eridia, Defy the Tyrants, Cryptic @ Brick By Brick
- Still Ill @ The Rabbit Hole
- Semisi & the Royers @ Wildwood Crossing
- Bear Night with DJ Jon Williams @ The Merrow
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/DJs Edroc & Heminguey @ The Office
- Taryn Donath @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- The Stoney B Blues Band @ Mr. Peabody's (8 p.m.)
- Roots Remedy ft. Blackheart Warriors Hi-Fi @ Manhattan Bar
- Undecided Future, Hall Pass @ 710 Beach Club
- The Sickstring Outlaws @ Renegade
- DJ Senema @ U-31
- Full Strength Funk Band @ Tio Leo's
- Fish & the Seaweeds @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- The Reflectors @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- The Verge, DJ Autumn @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- DJ Bootleg Kev @ FLUXX
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- CRSSD After Dark: 2manydjs, Brodinski @ Bang Bang
- CRSSD After Dark: Chris Lake + Cassian @ Hard Rock Hotel (SOLD OUT)
- CRSSD After Dark: Colette B2B DJ Heather & DJ Holographic @ Revel Revel
- CRSSD After Dark: Kevin Saunderson + Saunderson Brothers, Ken Ishii @ 8253 Ronson Road
- CRSSD After Dark: Mark Knight + Technasia @ Inspiration Hornblower
- CRSSD After Dark: Nora en Pure + Telepopmusi @ Inspiration Hornblower
- CRSSD After Dark: Sacha Robotti + Steve Darko @ Adventure Hornblower (SOLD OUT)
- CRSSD After Dark: Dax J, Pig&Dan, Radio Slave, P.Leone and more @ Spin
- PowerSnake, Captain J and the Jive Crew, Bam Bam @ Navajo Live
- Lovedrive: A Tribute to the Scorpions @ Ramona Mainstage
- Ascension with DJs Robin Roth, Kaerie, Wyntre Mysteria @ Kava Lounge