Dazed and the Used

There are some fun shows happening around the county today, including a sold-out Belly Up show with the Used (so you're outta luck there if you were hoping to catch them without buying tickets in advance). Soda Bar also has a pretty cool show with several members of various punk bands going it solo including Jason Devore of Authority Zero, Chris Demakes of Less Than Jake and more. Satin Nickel take the stage at the Casbah, Maxwell String Band plays La Jolla Athenaeum, Tim Pyles presents a local showcase at the Merrow, and Mercedes Moore plays Humphreys Backstage.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 (San Diego Restaurant Week):