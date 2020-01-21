Dazed and the Used

There are some fun shows happening around the county today, including a sold-out Belly Up show with the Used (so you're outta luck there if you were hoping to catch them without buying tickets in advance). Soda Bar also has a pretty cool show with several members of various punk bands going it solo including Jason Devore of Authority Zero, Chris Demakes of Less Than Jake and more. Satin Nickel take the stage at the Casbah, Maxwell String Band plays La Jolla Athenaeum, Tim Pyles presents a local showcase at the Merrow, and Mercedes Moore plays Humphreys Backstage.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 (San Diego Restaurant Week):
- Jason Devore (Authority Zero), Chris Demakes (Less Than Jake), Howy Spangler (Ballyhoo!), Russ Baum & Chris Carrisales (Meager Kings), Gabo Fayuca (Fayuca) @ Soda Bar
- The Used, Dragged Under @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Tim Pyles presents the Lowland Drifters, BlackCherry Lightnin', The Lover the Liar @ The Merrow
- Satin Nickel, the Naked I, Evan Diamond @ Casbah
- Maxwell String Quartet @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Mercedes Moore @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Tiki Tuesday with Tiki Ami @ Bar Pink
- Eric Johnson Classics: Present And Past @ House of Blues
- Reggae Tuesdaze with Skunkdub BDay & Corrick (of Through the Roots) @ The Holding Company
- Cyren @ The Kraken
- Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Shaun Martin Three-o @ Winston's (9:30 pm)
- The Moneymen @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- The Reveliers @ 710 Beach Club
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents: The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- The Tourmaliners @ Tio Leo's
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado