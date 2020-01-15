Band on the Run River North

Sometimes I feel like I should let you behind the curtain a little bit, because there's this funny thing that happens every once in a while with certain bands. There may be some organic buzz about a band in blogs or climbing stream counts and video plays, but sometimes you get the sense that some of the buzz comes from elsewhere, like someone really believes that they've discovered the next big thing and gets writers, agents, radio, and others on board to support them in a tsunami of enthusiasm. I noticed this in the early days of bands like Silversun Pickups, Young the Giant, and Imagine Dragons (all of whom played the Casbah before they were "famous") and I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel it for Run River North. And even though the band has been around awhile, since the Los Angeles alternative rock tightened up to a lineup of three, they've both defined an identity and given themselves the freedom to go anywhere from here. And so they shall. Catch them tonight at the Casbah. Around town, Coco Montoya plays a seated show at the Belly Up, Fistfights With Wolves rock out at Whistle Stop, and Neko Neko Neko, (the latest project of Hector Penalosa of the Zeros) headline Bar Pink.

