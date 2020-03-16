SoundDiego Podcast EP4: P.O.D.’s Sonny Sandoval

Sonny Sandoval, frontman for hometown hard-rock heroes P.O.D., and his bandmates have been repping Southtown since 1992. They're a multi-platinum band, have received three Grammy nominations and, over the last three decades, have helped put San Diego on the map musically. The group's latest album, "Circles," is out everywhere — visit payableondeath.com for news, music, videos and tour dates.

Listen here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/f8a5eff3-ae01-424d-a79f-c035f94beceb

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 4 Show Notes:

Sonny's go-to taco shop when he gets back from tour? Lolita's on Bonita Road! Never been? Drop everything, find the location nearest you (there's seven) and go!

When asked about possibly writing a P.O.D. theme song for In-n-Out, Sonny mentioned his friendship with the burger chain's owner, Lynsi Snyder. Here's an interesting Business Insider article that drops all sorts of facts and tidbits about Snyder, her storied family and the history of the famed restaurant.

If you love "Little Nicky" as much as Sonny and I do, here's actual video footage of P.O.D., Deftones and Incubus playing Steve Miller's "The Joker" on MTV with Adam Sandler!

Sonny's first-ever concert: The Police, Oingo Boingo and Madness, which took place Sept. 5, 1983, at SDSU's Aztec Bowl. Here's a little more info about the show.

Our Spotlight artist of the week is Ten Bulls, and their song "Vicarion" is all sorts of goodness. Listen to more of their music here and check 'em out at Soda Bar on March 21, with Nite Lapse, OrchidxMantis and DJ Rees Withrow in support. Get tickets here.

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Upcoming guests include Soda Bar's Cory Stier, NBC 7's Catherine Garcia, About San Diego's Ken Kramer, acclaimed San Diego rapper Choosey and Eric Howarth from the Vinyl Junkies Record Shack! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive produced by Eric Page, hosted by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here), and edited by Matthew Lewis.