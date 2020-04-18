Switchfoot hardly needs an introduction in San Diego, but the hometown Grammy-award winning band has enjoyed several chart-busting hits, is beloved by millions of fans worldwide and always makes a point to give back to the community at large, especially here in town. Their annual Switchfoot Bro-Am surf/music charity festival has become a local tradition, but sadly, this year's edition ws canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (read the SoundDiego article on it here). You can't keep a good band down, however, and while the fest isn't happening, Switchfoot has set up a COVID-19 relief fund here in its place that donates proceeds to Feeding San Diego. Contribute here if you can -- and you may qualify for a matching donation. Stay up-to-date with the band at Switchfoot.com.

Listen to Episode 9 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/635fbb6d-cfd6-4d44-8705-b58121a19eee

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 9 Show Notes:

PSA: Drew needs a nickname! If you think of a good one for him, leave a comment or send us a message — he may just adopt it!

During the lockdown, Switchfoot has been connecting with fans by posting videos of home performances. Here's a rendition of the song "Love Alone Is Worth the Fight."

The first proper album that Drew purchased was the time-honored rock & roll classic "Sports," by Huey Lewis & the News. Rolling Stone talked with Huey about the album's legacy.

If, like us, you're sad 2020 won't have a Bro-Am festival. Relive all the beach/music glory with our SoundDiego photos from 2017 here. Already looking forward to 2021!

Drew's go-to karaoke song is Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer," and we gotta admit: It's a bold choice! Here's the cover he mentioned on the show of the song performed by Switchfoot.

As if you needed a reminder on Wham's "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," turn your eyeballs to the video here and get a major pick-me-up.

In case you heard A or B Side and were wondering: No, Eric Wilson (from Sublime) and Patrick Wilson (from Weezer) are not related, they just both happen to live in the San Diego area.

The episode's Spotlight artist of the week is Doom Bloom! If you enjoyed the thick, hearty slab of shoegazey post-rock courtesy of "E.L.K.," head over to DoomBloom.com to hear/watch more and purchase some music — and also be sure to catch 'em at a local show when the world gets (somewhat) back to normal. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Saturday morning. Upcoming guests on the pod include Nickel Creek's Sara Watkins, New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler, Soda Bar's Cory Stier, the B-Side Players' Karlos Paez and Verbatim Book's Justine Epstein! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).