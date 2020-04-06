SoundDiego Podcast EP7: Choosey

In 2019, San Diego rapper Choosey (and producer Exile) dropped one of the best albums of the year with "Black Beans" (via Dirty Science Records). A mix of vintage doo-wop, AM radio oldie samples and Choosey's impeccably smooth flow, the record launched him into the limelight the world over. Naturally, Choosey took home Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at our own 2019 SoundDiego Music Awards and is currently up for Best Hip-Hop or Rap Artist at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards. Be sure to follow him on Twitter and Instagram; and visit his online store at KingChoosey.com, TheDirtyScience.com for news, and his Bandcamp page for more music.

Listen to Episode 7 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/894826f7-0886-4466-87c7-ba98ecc53aff

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 7 Show Notes:

Haven't seen the video for "Low Low," featuring Aloe Blacc yet? Here ya go!

One of the best events San Diego has to offer is Barrio Logan's annual La Vuelta Festival — here's the SoundDiego TV recap of 2018's fest!

Hometown heroes the B-Side Players headlined Barrio Logan's La Vuelta festival -- which is part car show, part block party and 100 percent fun. Watch the SoundDiego TV recap now. (Filmed by Eric Casas)

Love a '63 Impala as much as Choosey? Visit Lowrider.com and do your best not to drool over all the epic photos.

It's impossible to argue the impact Tupac's "All Eyez on Me" double-album had on the music world (and the world in general). For an eye-opening read on the legendary artist and his discography, read this in-depth Vulture article by Paul Thompson.

If you haven't heard SWV's huge hit single "Weak" in a while (which Choosey rocks at karaoke), do yourself a favor and check out the video here.

Lest you doubt Choosey skating abilities, peep his appearance on the Skate Shop Podcast EP1 video, where you can see the man himself in action!

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).