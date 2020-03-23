Vinyl Junkies Record Shack

SoundDiego Podcast EP5: Vinyl Junkies Record Shack’s Eric Howarth

On Episode 5 of the SoundDiego Podcast, Vinyl Junkies Record Shack's Eric Howarth dispels some nagging myths about record store clerks, explains how he snuck into Foo Fighters' first show, reveals which '90s alt-rock group is his biggest musical guilty pleasure — and more

By Dustin Lothspeich

Eric Howarth (right) sits in on Episode 5 of the SoundDiego Podcast.
Eric Page

Eric Howarth, co-owner of Vinyl Junkies Record Shack, has been a well-known figure in the San Diego music scene for years. The founder of M-Theory Records in Mission Hills (and, formerly, North Park) and the operator of Hi Speed Soul Records (which released vinyl by Nada Surf, Swervedriver, Three Mile Pilot and others), Howarth now spends his time running the Vinyl Junkies Pop-Up at the Casbah and, of course, his "shack" of the same name in South Park. During the coronavirus crisis, the shop (located at 2235 Fern St.) remains open for business between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily but please call 619-794-2399 ahead of time to make an appointment and expect curbside service only.

Listen to EP5: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/121cc0b2-46bd-43c3-874f-74ce3993b001

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 5 Show Notes:

  • While the March 21 Vinyl Junkies Pop-Up was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here's some good news — the next one is already scheduled for July 18 at the Casbah! For more info, go here.
  • Never heard "Marigold," the only Nirvana song sung by Dave Grohl? Here it is in all its B-side glory.

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Upcoming guests include Soda Bar's Cory Stier, NBC 7's Catherine Garcia, About San Diego's Ken Kramer, acclaimed San Diego rapper Choosey and Switchfoot's Drew Shirley! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).

