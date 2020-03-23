SoundDiego Podcast EP5: Vinyl Junkies Record Shack’s Eric Howarth

Eric Howarth, co-owner of Vinyl Junkies Record Shack, has been a well-known figure in the San Diego music scene for years. The founder of M-Theory Records in Mission Hills (and, formerly, North Park) and the operator of Hi Speed Soul Records (which released vinyl by Nada Surf, Swervedriver, Three Mile Pilot and others), Howarth now spends his time running the Vinyl Junkies Pop-Up at the Casbah and, of course, his "shack" of the same name in South Park. During the coronavirus crisis, the shop (located at 2235 Fern St.) remains open for business between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily but please call 619-794-2399 ahead of time to make an appointment and expect curbside service only.

While the March 21 Vinyl Junkies Pop-Up was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here's some good news — the next one is already scheduled for July 18 at the Casbah! For more info, go here.

As Howarth mentioned, his Hi Speed Soul Records label might've been too ahead of its time for its own good. Here's a list of records the label released, according to Discogs.

If, like Howarth, you're a closet Third Eye Blind fan, read the SoundDiego interview with frontman Stephan Jenkins right here.

Howarth talked about sneaking into the Mia Zapata Tribute/Fundraiser show at the Satyricon club in Portland, Oregon, on March 3, 1995, to catch Foo Fighters' first-ever show. Here's a fascinating read on the event and the band's show the following night in Seattle.

Never heard "Marigold," the only Nirvana song sung by Dave Grohl? Here it is in all its B-side glory.

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Upcoming guests include Soda Bar's Cory Stier, NBC 7's Catherine Garcia, About San Diego's Ken Kramer, acclaimed San Diego rapper Choosey and Switchfoot's Drew Shirley! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

