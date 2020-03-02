SoundDiego Podcast EP2: Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina

For the second episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, the mayor of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina, joins us in the studio. An IB resident since 1971, Serge was elected mayor in 2014 and then re-elected four years later. He’s also the executive director of the nonprofit environmentalist group Wildcoast — and a lifelong fan of the local music scene.

Listen and subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 2 Show Notes:

To start off the pod, Serge gave a shout-out to a couple of local Imperial Beach bands: Coral Bells and the Bassics! Check 'em out.

Serge talked about his hopes for a rescheduled Lower Left Fest featuring P.O.D. Here’s a little background about its announcement at an impromptu Switchfoot show at the IB Pier.

The Clash's local show at Golden Hall here in San Diego in 1979 was the stuff of legend. For some more info on it, check out this article about the "50 Greatest Concerts in San Diego History."

Want to see the ticket stub of the Smiths show Serge attended back in 1984? Well, here it is!

Interested in learning more about Serge's environmental nonprofit, Wildcoast, whose mission is to conserve coastal and marine ecosystems, and addresses climate change through natural solutions? Visit its website and get involved.

Serge still has the letter handwritten on butcher paper he got in the mail from X’s John Doe — nice penmanship, John!

Our local SoundDiego Spotlight artist of the week is the Routine — up for Best Live Band at this year's San Diego Music Awards — and you heard their song, "Rowdy," on the pod! [Listen/purchase it here] Visit them online and be sure to catch 'em at the Holding Company in Ocean Beach on March 7!

Check out Episode 1 (featuring Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty):

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, hosted by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here), and edited by Matthew Lewis.