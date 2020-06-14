Ilan Rubin

SoundDiego Podcast EP17: ‘Professionalism and Musicians Don’t Always Go Hand in Hand’ — Nine Inch Nails’ Ilan Rubin

On Episode 17 of the SoundDiego Podcast, Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin gives us the inside scoop on Tom DeLonge's UFO obsession, Trent Reznor's no-nonsense professionalism and why Led Zeppelin is the greatest band of all time.

By Dustin Lothspeich

Ilan Rubin guests on Episode 17 of the SoundDiego Podcast
Oliver Halfin

This week's episode of the SoundDiego Podcast welcomes Ilan Rubin. A native San Diegan who has made a career out of being a better drummer and overall musician than anyone else in the room, Rubin is the creative force behind his own band, the New Regime, and is also known for being the drummer in Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves (among others). Please visit TheNewRegime.com to stay up-to-date on the band and everything else he has going on.

Listen to Episode 17 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/9b494037-a1db-452c-a336-07c9490cb675

SoundDiego

Music. Community. Culture.

Episode 17 Show Notes:

  • The New Regime once headlined one of our SoundDiego LIVE parties at Soda Bar! Here's our video recap from the show:
Rock & roll took center stage during our July 30 SoundDiego LIVE party at Soda Bar with the New Regime, Madly, Future Crooks, 91x’s Robin Roth and Belching Beaver!
  • Blink-182 founder and Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge has been making quite the splash with his To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences. In fact, in a stunning policy reversal, the U.S. Navy publicly admitted that three UFO videos DeLonge's organization shared are, in fact, "unidentified aerial phenomena." That's a huge win. Read all about it on SoundDiego.
  • If "Strobe Light," Nine Inch Nails' April Fool's Day "album," doesn't ring any bells, here's an amusing article written about it on Pitchfork.
  • This episode's Spotlight song of the week is, naturally, by Ilan's band the New Regime and is the title track to the new album "Heart Mind Body & Soul." Find it (and more) on their website, and be sure to follow Ilan on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The SoundDiego Podcast is hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here) and executive-produced by Eric S. Page.

