This week's episode of the SoundDiego Podcast welcomes Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis. Originally from Utah, he joined VoSD in 2005, settling in Ocean Beach. By 2008, he was its CEO, a role he occupies to this day. For the unfamiliar, Voice of San Diego is an award-winning nonprofit news organization known for its in-depth investigative reporting and the way it explains and digs into local public policy issues (its motto is Unveiling the Unseen). In addition to writing for the outlet, he also co-hosts its weekly Voice of San Diego Podcast, as well as the Good Schools for All podcast, and also makes appearances on NBC7's San Diego Fact Check segments Fridays at 6 p.m. Please visit VoiceofSanDiego.org to see Lewis (and the rest of the VoSD team) in action.

Listen to Episode 16 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/fcbc226f-7455-4c77-94a2-05c525678499

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 16 Show Notes:

If you're like Scott and missed Post Malone's livestream of Nirvana covers — that he did for charity by the way — do yourself a favor and check it out now. He's got a great voice!

Tool is a band that both Scott and SoundDiego Podcast host Dustin Lothspeich quite enjoy. Check out SoundDiego's photos from the prog-metal band's latest San Diego concert (which Scott was at and described as "thrilling. My blood was just on fire the whole time") right here.

Scott talked about how he can't stop listening to the two new Nine Inch Nails records ("Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts") that dropped recently. The way he described 'em is so perfect: "It's like massage-therapy music except if they're going to cut out your kidney in the middle of it." They're both instrumental (so those of you hoping for some killer Trent Reznor vocals are gonna have to wait) but the best part is: They're absolutely free! Head here and download 'em now.

Here's the amazing Dave Grohl column published in The Atlantic recently about the state of live music.

If, for some reason, Dustin's brief rendition of George Michael's "Careless Whisper" didn't ring any bells, here's the song's official video.

This episode's Spotlight song of the week is "Behind the Wheels," by the San Diego Music Award-winning hip-hop group Parker Meridien featuring Black Heart Procession's Pall Jenkins and Orko Eloheim. Find it and the rest of their latest album, "The Bully Pulpit," on their Bandcamp page and website, and be sure to follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

The SoundDiego Podcast's next guest is Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).