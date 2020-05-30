On this week's episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, Elise Trouw joins in the fun. A native San Diegan, she found herself with an immense online fan base from an early age, thanks in no small part to drumming videos she posted to YouTube and Instagram. Recently, through the power of unique cover-song mashups (Radiohead/the Police, Foo Fighters/Bobby Caldwell, etc.), her own music, and amazing performances where she plays every instrument of a song via live looping, she's becoming a household name. Head over to EliseTrouw.com to keep up-to-date.

Listen to Episode 15 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/5cae3d3b-3d12-44a1-8edd-e06992d5260b

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 15 Show Notes:

Here's Elise doing some live looping in her mashup of Foo Fighters' "Everlong" and Bobby Caldwell's "What You Won't Do for Love."

Elise talked about seeing Tower of Power at NAMM 2020 – here's a video of her performing at the Taylor Guitars booth at the convention.

Both SoundDiego Podcast host Dustin Lothspeich and Elise were at Tame Impala's March 9 show at Pechanga Arena San Diego — and it was spectacular. Here's some great front-row footage.

Live looping takes an incredible amount of skill. Midnight Music has a great guide to "The Art of Live Looping" if you're interested in trying it out yourself!

This episode's Spotlight song of the week is, of course, by Elise, and it's her single "How to Get What You Want." Go ahead and follow her on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook for more music, videos and news.

Join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Saturday morning. Upcoming guests on the pod include Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin and the Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).