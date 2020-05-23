The SoundDiego Podcast welcomes Karlos Paez, the mastermind behind the B-Side Players, on this week's episode. The band (which ranges from 8-10 players), which is currently celebrating its 26th anniversary, is known for its horn-driven, polyrhythmic Latin grooves. They’ve won 13 San Diego Music Awards and toured all over the world with the likes of Ben Harper, the Original Wailers, Toots & the Maytals and countless others. Head over to TheBSidePlayers.com to keep up to date with the band.

Listen to Episode 14 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/ad7d48f5-6ddd-4474-9492-0031356f127f

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 14 Show Notes:

The B-Side Players were one of the main attractions at the 2018 La Vuelta festival in Barrio Logan, and our SoundDiego TV cameras were on hand to soak up the festivities.

Hometown heroes the B-Side Players headlined Barrio Logan's La Vuelta festival -- which is part car show, part block party and 100 percent fun. Watch the SoundDiego TV recap now. (Filmed by Eric Casas)

It's hard to believe that, by Karlos' count, there have been 75 (!!!) players in the band since its inception. That seems unreal. But as he explained, the B-Side Players' current bassist, Omar Lopez, also performs with the Original Wailers. We happen to think he's rather good at holding down the low-end (as pointed out here in our list of 10 Best San Diego Bass Players).

Karlos had a really interesting answer when asked what his first album was. On the one hand, he has photos of himself holding an album by Los Moonlights when he was a kid. Here's more information on the father's band and an interview via La Republica. And his "other" first album? None other than the Beastie Boys' legendary debut full-length, "Licensed to Ill." Take a trip down memory lane by reading Rolling Stone's review from 1986 right here.

Hoping to follow in Karlos' footsteps by hitting up swap meets and thrift stores looking for those vintage $5,000 Levi's? Here's a great guide to get started.

When it's open, be sure to visit Karlos' San Diego Vintage Company in Barrio Logan, located at 2185 Logan Ave. -- or check 'em out online here.

SoundDiego podcast host Dustin Lothspeich and Karlos talked at length about the mostly-forgotten '80s "G.I. Joe"/"Transformers" copycat cartoon series, "M.A.S.K." Here's a little info on it if you're unfamiliar.

This episode's Spotlight song of the week is, of course, by the B-Side Players: "Firme Mood." Find the band on Spotify and all the other popular streaming services, and be sure to follow 'em on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).