SoundDiego Podcast EP14: “How Much Is Karlos Paying? We’ll Triple It” — B-Side Players’ Karlos Paez

On Episode 14 of the SoundDiego Podcast, the B-Side Players' Karlos Paez explains why Carlos Santana owes him a favor, which vintage piece of clothing Karlos has resold for $5,000, and why he's lost bandmates to Slightly Stoopid, Lenny Kravitz and others.

By Dustin Lothspeich

The B-Side Players' Karlos Paez (pictured middle) guests on Episode 14 of the SoundDiego Podcast
Courtesy of artist

The SoundDiego Podcast welcomes Karlos Paez, the mastermind behind the B-Side Players, on this week's episode. The band (which ranges from 8-10 players), which is currently celebrating its 26th anniversary, is known for its horn-driven, polyrhythmic Latin grooves. They’ve won 13 San Diego Music Awards and toured all over the world with the likes of Ben Harper, the Original Wailers, Toots & the Maytals and countless others. Head over to TheBSidePlayers.com to keep up to date with the band.

Listen to Episode 14 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/ad7d48f5-6ddd-4474-9492-0031356f127f

Episode 14 Show Notes:

  • The B-Side Players were one of the main attractions at the 2018 La Vuelta festival in Barrio Logan, and our SoundDiego TV cameras were on hand to soak up the festivities.
Hometown heroes the B-Side Players headlined Barrio Logan's La Vuelta festival -- which is part car show, part block party and 100 percent fun. Watch the SoundDiego TV recap now. (Filmed by Eric Casas)
  • It's hard to believe that, by Karlos' count, there have been 75 (!!!) players in the band since its inception. That seems unreal. But as he explained, the B-Side Players' current bassist, Omar Lopez, also performs with the Original Wailers. We happen to think he's rather good at holding down the low-end (as pointed out here in our list of 10 Best San Diego Bass Players).
  • When it's open, be sure to visit Karlos' San Diego Vintage Company in Barrio Logan, located at 2185 Logan Ave. -- or check 'em out online here.
  • This episode's Spotlight song of the week is, of course, by the B-Side Players: "Firme Mood." Find the band on Spotify and all the other popular streaming services, and be sure to follow 'em on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Saturday morning. Upcoming guests on the pod include San Diego mashup star Elise Trouw, Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin and Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).

