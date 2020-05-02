SCOTT SIGLER

SoundDiego Podcast EP11: “The Bass Is My Home” — NYT Bestselling Author Scott Sigler

On Episode 11 of the SoundDiego Podcast, New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler reveals his family's multi-generational obsession with AC/DC, what it was like playing last year's Kaaboo, why his new book is the "300" meets "Alien" mashup we never knew we needed — and more.

By Dustin Lothspeich

New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler guests on EP11 of the SoundDiego Podcast.
Joan Allen

Episode 11 of the SoundDiego Podcast welcomes Scott Sigler, a New York Times bestselling author of sci-fi/horror novels such as “Contagious,” “Pandemic” and his latest title, “Alien: Phalanx.” He also recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of the first episode of his own podcast — and if he didn’t have enough going on, he also plays bass with Evan Diamond & the Library, who are nominated for Best Pop at this year’s San Diego Music Awards. For more info on Sigler and all his endeavors, visit ScottSigler.com.

Listen to Episode 11 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/a8c0b258-5948-4177-bef8-5a8252405df3

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Episode 11 Show Notes:

  • Want a glimpse of Sigler Fest? Peep the official video for Evan Diamond & the Library's "Bad Guy" -- no, that's not a Billie Eilish cover -- compiled from footage filmed by audience members at 2018's event.
  • This episode's Spotlight artist of the week is, of course, Evan Diamond & the Library. Head over to EvanDiamondMusic.com to buy some music, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — and catch 'em at a show when bands are playing in venues again.

Join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Saturday morning. Upcoming guests on the pod include Nickel Creek's Sara Watkins, the B-Side Players' Karlos Paez, Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin, San Diego mashup-star Elise Trouw and Verbatim Book's Justine Epstein! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive-produced by Eric S. Page, and hosted/edited by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here).

SCOTT SIGLERkaabooAC/DCALIEN PHALANXEVAN DIAMOND
