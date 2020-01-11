Mrs. Henry Go Full Casbah

It's gonna get a little bit meta tonight, as Mrs. Henry rock the Casbah in celebration of their fifth record, "Live at the Casbah." The locals have been grooving us for years and with the Bassics, Burden Feathers and Puerto joining the fun, you can definitely honor that resolution to "support more local music." Dizzy's has a special night with James Taylor Reimagined; Soda Bar's got your punk needs covered with War Fever, Spazboy and more; and Marujah bring the Mexi-ska vibes to De Oro Mining Co.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020: