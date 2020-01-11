Mrs. Henry Go Full Casbah

It's gonna get a little bit meta tonight, as Mrs. Henry rock the Casbah in celebration of their fifth record, "Live at the Casbah." The locals have been grooving us for years and with the Bassics, Burden Feathers and Puerto joining the fun, you can definitely honor that resolution to "support more local music." Dizzy's has a special night with James Taylor Reimagined; Soda Bar's got your punk needs covered with War Fever, Spazboy and more; and Marujah bring the Mexi-ska vibes to De Oro Mining Co.
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020:
- Mrs. Henry, the Bassics, Burden Feathers, Puerto @ Casbah (9:30 p.m.)
- Gary Gulman @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
- War Fever, Spazboy, the Venomous Pinks, Sight Unscene, Gut Punch @ Soda Bar
- James Taylor Reimagined (CD release event) @ Dizzy's
- DJ Mike Delgado @ Bar Pink
- Springboard Music West @ Various Locations, Ocean Beach
- Booty Bassment with DJs Dmitri & Rob @ Whistle Stop
- Sheriff's Outlaw Country @ Whistle Stop (Happy Hour, 5-8 p.m.)
- Marujah, Slim Zwerling @ De Oro Mine Co
- The Volclays, Long Lost Suns, Hyper Active Slackers @ Ken Club (FREE)
- SoundOn Festival: Alberto Posadas, Tres pinturas imaginarias, Stuart Saunders Smith, Peace world premiere, Gerard Grisey, Vortex Temporum @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Portrayal of Guilt, Street Sects, OhCult @ Space
- Mr. Roboto Techno Party @ Blonde
- Vokab Kompany, Flowmads, DJ J-Stylez, DJ Akrite, Kiyoshi, Sante Prince @ Music Box
- School of Rock @ Pour House (6 p.m.)
- Nowhereland, Acidic Tiddy, Mistress 77 @ Pour House
- Buck Meek, Twain @ Che Cafe
- Art Disposal, Hocus, Ventralis @ Metl
- Safety Orange @ Hooley's
- Super Nacho @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Poised in the Darkness, Bruised Fruit, Local Fauna @ Black Cat Bar
- Joe Guevara's "Be A Star Piano Bar" @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (9pm)
- The Dave Gleason Trio @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8pm)
- Ypsitucky @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Club '90s presents Rebelde Dance Party @ House of Blues (9:30 p.m.)
- 8 Kalacas, Chencha Berrinches, the River Rats @ House of Blues (7pm)
- Celebrating Tom Jones starring David Burnham @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Sambot's Birthday with Screamin Yeehaws, Waste Aways @ Tower Bar
- Captain Ghost @ Bancroft Bar
- Marian Mulock, David Spiztfaden, Bella Kaye @ Lestat's
- Cassie B Project @ Moonshine Beach
- Georgia Chrome @ Moonshine Flats
- Flaunt, Auxilio, Psychotic Scum, Rival Squad @ Til-Two Club
- Resurrection @ Mr. Peabody's (8:30 p.m.)
- Serena Geroe @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Red Handed Denial, Samsara, He Films the Clouds, the Unsung, Blackcast @ Brick By Brick
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- The Good Vibes Band, Toga Party @ The Kraken
- Sleepwalking with DH Sonaistas, Eat the Rich, DJ Rosas @ Manhattan Bar
- Elektric Voodoo @ Park & Rec
- Chloe Lou & the Liddells @ The Rabbit Hole
- Clapton Hook @ Wildwood Crossing
- Club Sabbat @ The Merrow
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Country Brunch Live with Josh Gallagher @ House of Blues
- Strictly Business w/ DJs Heminguey, Gabe Vega @ The Office
- Tiki Tonic @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Copy Cat Killers, Sonic Moonshine @ 710 Beach Club
- DJ Freeman @ U-31
- Detroit Underground @ Tio Leo's
- Wildside @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Y3K @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Analog Jukebox, DJ Autumn @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Motley 2 @ Ramona Mainstage
- Born Direty @ Bassmnt
- Celebrate Local with Joe Pea B2B Oren, Mal Eny, J2J, The Kinetic One @ Spin
- Craig Smoove @ FLUXX
- Serious Guise @ Navajo Live
- Nervo @ Parq
- David Berrie @ Bang Bang
- Acid Varsity 67 feat Vytear, Duckman, Oxvac, MaxBetta, gEars @ Kava Lounge