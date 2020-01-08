Let’s Dance: Casbah Remembers Bowie

When we think of artists that we've lost over the years, we try to think of them on the days of their birth rather than their deaths. But in the strange world of David Bowie, on what would have been his 73rd birthday, we also acknowledge the anniversary of his death, which was just two days after his 69th birthday. His impact on rock will never be forgotten, and tonight, the Casbah hosts a tribute led by local talent Ariel Levine, who will bring to life "The Berlin Years" with an all-star local band, and Ziggy Shuffledust & the Spiders From Mars will make an appearance in case you missed the extravaganza in December. And the whole thing is free, so you really have no reason not to show up. Around town, New Me play Soda Bar, the "musician's musician" David Lindley plays a seated show at the Belly Up, and Beartooth bring hardcore to SOMA.

