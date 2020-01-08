Let’s Dance: Casbah Remembers Bowie

When we think of artists that we've lost over the years, we try to think of them on the days of their birth rather than their deaths. But in the strange world of David Bowie, on what would have been his 73rd birthday, we also acknowledge the anniversary of his death, which was just two days after his 69th birthday. His impact on rock will never be forgotten, and tonight, the Casbah hosts a tribute led by local talent Ariel Levine, who will bring to life "The Berlin Years" with an all-star local band, and Ziggy Shuffledust & the Spiders From Mars will make an appearance in case you missed the extravaganza in December. And the whole thing is free, so you really have no reason not to show up. Around town, New Me play Soda Bar, the "musician's musician" David Lindley plays a seated show at the Belly Up, and Beartooth bring hardcore to SOMA.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020:
- David Bowie Night: Ariel Levine: The Berlin Years, Ziggy Shuffledust & the Spiders from Mars, Funky Thigh Collectors @ Casbah (FREE)
- New Me, Slay Dean, Snack Pack @ Soda Bar
- David Lindley (seated show), Cindy Lee Berryhill @ Belly Up
- Drip Trop with Dunekat, Mr. Hek & Dash Eye @ The Office
- Beartooth, Motionless in White, Stick to Your Guns, Nothing Left @ Soma
- DJ Stoykavich @ Bar Pink
- Make Yourself at Home. A night of emo/pop punk/hardcore. @ Space
- Cedric Burnside @ The Loft, UCSD
- Small Talk, Lost Dakota, Nuestro Destino, Happy @ Che Cafe
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Jerome Dawson & Wazabe Blue @ Mr. Peabody's
- FuseBox @ The Holding Company
- Lucid Lynx, Tunnels @ Lestat's
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Sahtyre, Kahlee, KILLcRey @ A/C Lounge
- Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
- Knights Jam @ The Kraken
- Reggae Jame @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos' Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- Dance Klassique with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Club Kingston presents: Marauak, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Tradewinds @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Open Mic with featured band Patrick Kelly @ 710 Beach Club