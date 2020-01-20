The Haves and the Havnauts

Monday nights have been pretty cool this month, and tonight the Redwoods residency continues at the Casbah with Dani Bell & the Tarantist. But it should also be noted that the Havnauts dropped a new record last week, "Real Good Now," and it's the talk of the town. Meanwhile, Thee Sacred Souls keep their Soda Bar residence going, which has been picking up steam weekly. This lovely three-day weekend is, of course, celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr., and today the World Beat Center hosts their free annual celebration with music, food, dance, and some historical perspective that we can all use in our lives in these times.
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 (San Diego Restaurant Week):
- The 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration ft. Kush @ Worldbeat Cultural Center (noon-6:30 p.m.)
- Dani Bell & the Tarantist, Havnauts, Low Volts @ Casbah
- Thee Sacred Souls, the Altons, the Jonny Tarr Quartet, DJ Frog @ Soda Bar
- '80s Nite with DJ Junior theDISCOpunk @ The Merrow
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde
- Fuzzy Rankins @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio De La Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Stay Sweet (Duran Duran Video Shoot) @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation- 90s Hip-hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Rosie's Jazz Jam w/ Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- 31 Flavors with DJ Matrox & Co. @ U-31