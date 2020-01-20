The Haves and the Havnauts

Monday nights have been pretty cool this month, and tonight the Redwoods residency continues at the Casbah with Dani Bell & the Tarantist. But it should also be noted that the Havnauts dropped a new record last week, "Real Good Now," and it's the talk of the town. Meanwhile, Thee Sacred Souls keep their Soda Bar residence going, which has been picking up steam weekly. This lovely three-day weekend is, of course, celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr., and today the World Beat Center hosts their free annual celebration with music, food, dance, and some historical perspective that we can all use in our lives in these times.

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 (San Diego Restaurant Week):