SoundDiego LIVE’s House of Holies

Pretty in pink: Our next free SoundDiego LIVE party takes over Bar Pink on Friday, March 27!

For our 69th (nice) party, we decided to head back to North Park at one of our favorite dives — a truly legendary local spot where the drinks are cheap, the lighting is moody, and the music is invitingly loud. The last time we rolled through, it was March of 2018, and we invited none other than the Aquadolls to headline, and they did not disappoint! And you know what? Our upcoming bash won't either.

RSVP NOW for SoundDiego LIVE LXIX on March 27 at Bar Pink!

We've asked Instagram star and SoundDiego TV reporter Alysha Nett to be our party host, and if you've ever wanted to rub elbows with influencer royalty, March 27 is your chance. Oh, by the way, we've also got some very special guests booked to perform, too.

LA-based duo Holy Wars, comprised of Kat Leon and Nicolas Perez, bring the dark underworld to the surface with brooding, electronic-tinged goth-pop/rock that'll satisfy music fans from the Cure to New Order to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and beyond. If you're already in the know or totally unfamiliar, you'll have an opportunity (perhaps the last before they move on to bigger and bigger venues) to get up close with the band as our party headliner!

Aside from headlining action via Holy Wars, we're bringing local indie-rock merchants MDRN HSTRY on board as well! Currently nominated for Best Rock at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards, the group clearly is on the rise in the local music scene and their latest album, "TV Talk," is truly something special. [Check it out here]

Also on board: Los Dug Dug's! A group that got its start in the early '60s, legend has it that the band was the first of its kind in Mexico and responsible for starting the Mexican rock movement. Still touring and delighting concertgoers all over the place, frontman Armando Nava is one of the best in the genre — and we're looking forward to their set in a big way!

Of course, our party wouldn't be complete without a VIP happy hour sponsored by our craft-brewing sponsor, Wild Barrel Brewing, a San Marcos gem famed for their sours and IPAs!

SoundDiego LIVE starts at 8:30 p.m., so be sure to show up early for some Wild Barrel suds, and prepare to have fun! Remember: You've got to RSVP to partake in the happy-hour freebies so get on it.

