SoundDiego LIVE Rocks the Casbah

It's been a minute since we've had a SoundDiego LIVE party but tonight's the night! We're kicking off our first SoundDiego LIVE of 2020 at the Casbah with Feels, an LA-based band that brings grit to their blend of post-rock, punk, and garage-rock — so much that Ty Segall produced their debut record. Locals Wild Wild Wets do their psych-rock thing and Scary Pierre always bring sheer ferocity to the stage and best of all, the show is free! (Be sure to RSVP here before 4 p.m. to get in on our craft-beer freebies!) Around town, Dude York play Soda Bar, Big Head Todd return to the Belly Up for a sold-out show, and tonight's Seaport Sessions features the Dave Gleason Trio.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020: