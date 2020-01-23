SoundDiego LIVE Rocks the Casbah

It's been a minute since we've had a SoundDiego LIVE party but tonight's the night! We're kicking off our first SoundDiego LIVE of 2020 at the Casbah with Feels, an LA-based band that brings grit to their blend of post-rock, punk, and garage-rock — so much that Ty Segall produced their debut record. Locals Wild Wild Wets do their psych-rock thing and Scary Pierre always bring sheer ferocity to the stage and best of all, the show is free! (Be sure to RSVP here before 4 p.m. to get in on our craft-beer freebies!) Around town, Dude York play Soda Bar, Big Head Todd return to the Belly Up for a sold-out show, and tonight's Seaport Sessions features the Dave Gleason Trio.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020:
- SoundDiego LIVE with Feels, Wild Wild Wets, Scary Pierre @ Casbah (FREE SHOW)
- Seaport Sessions with Dave Gleason Trio @ Seaport Village (Music 6-8 p.m.)
- Dude York, Sixes, Sweetie Darling @ Soda Bar
- Big Head Todd & the Monsters, JD Simo @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- The Frets, Aviator Stash, MDRN HSTRY, Golden Howl, Coral Bells, DJ Professor CC @ Music Box
- Shane Hall, Dani Bell & the Tarantist, Chandler Bay @ Moonshine Beach
- Husky Boy DJs @ Bar Pink
- Ignant Benches, Rain On Fridays, Your Favorite Color, Nikola @ Lestat's
- Andrew Montana, Carson Dowhan, Logan Alexandra @ Che Cafe
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Muriel Anderson, Sandro Norton @ Museum of Making Music
- Ice Box: Hip-Hop and Future Beats Party @ Space
- Van Allen Belt, Peymaar @ Metl
- Shake Your Bones @ Blonde
- Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- The Piano Guys @ Civic Theatre
- Raphael Saadiq @ House of Blues
- Koo Koo Kanga Roo @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Matchbox Twenty Too, Steal Dawn @ The Holding Company
- Lost Monarchs @ Pour House
- Boomboxx Thursdays with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- The Surf Birdz @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- The Haden Triplets @ East Ballroom, Price Center, UCSD
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- BLAH Jazz @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- OB Hip-Hop Special @ Winston's
- California Rangers @ Mr Peabody's
- Tardigrade, Infinite Shrug, Larrikin, Joel Kynan @ Til-Two Club
- Sue Palmer Patio Band @ Til-Two Club (5 p.m.)
- Joe Guevara @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Dig Deeper with DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- The Loosen Up with DJ Mane One & guests @ El Dorado
- Astra Kelly @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- The Rockin Aces @ Tio Leo's
- Electric Relaxation: Golden Era and 2000s Hip-Hop/R&B @ Manhattan Bar
- Ghostriders @ Renegade