feels

SoundDiego LIVE Rocks the Casbah

We're kicking off our first SoundDiego LIVE of 2020 at the Casbah with Feels, Wild Wild Wets, and Scary Pierre and it's all free! Come join us!

By Rosemary Bystrak

By Rosemary Bystrak

Courtesy of Feels

It's been a minute since we've had a SoundDiego LIVE party but tonight's the night! We're kicking off our first SoundDiego LIVE of 2020 at the Casbah with Feels, an LA-based band that brings grit to their blend of post-rock, punk, and garage-rock — so much that Ty Segall produced their debut record. Locals Wild Wild Wets do their psych-rock thing and Scary Pierre always bring sheer ferocity to the stage and best of all, the show is free! (Be sure to RSVP here before 4 p.m. to get in on our craft-beer freebies!) Around town, Dude York play Soda Bar, Big Head Todd return to the Belly Up for a sold-out show, and tonight's Seaport Sessions features the Dave Gleason Trio.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020:

  • SoundDiego LIVE with Feels, Wild Wild Wets, Scary Pierre @ Casbah (FREE SHOW)
  • Seaport Sessions with Dave Gleason Trio @ Seaport Village (Music 6-8 p.m.)
  • Dude York, Sixes, Sweetie Darling @ Soda Bar
  • Big Head Todd & the Monsters, JD Simo @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
  • The Frets, Aviator Stash, MDRN HSTRY, Golden Howl, Coral Bells, DJ Professor CC @ Music Box
  • Shane Hall, Dani Bell & the Tarantist, Chandler Bay @ Moonshine Beach 
  • Husky Boy DJs @ Bar Pink
  • Ignant Benches, Rain On Fridays, Your Favorite Color, Nikola @ Lestat's
  • Andrew Montana, Carson Dowhan, Logan Alexandra @ Che Cafe
  • Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
  • Muriel Anderson, Sandro Norton @ Museum of Making Music 
  • Ice Box: Hip-Hop and Future Beats Party @ Space
  • Van Allen Belt, Peymaar @ Metl
  • Shake Your Bones @ Blonde
  • Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
  • The Piano Guys @ Civic Theatre
  • Raphael Saadiq @ House of Blues
  • Koo Koo Kanga Roo @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
  • Matchbox Twenty Too, Steal Dawn @ The Holding Company
  • Lost Monarchs @ Pour House  
  • Boomboxx Thursdays with Crowd Collective @ U-31
  • The Surf Birdz @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • The Haden Triplets @ East Ballroom, Price Center, UCSD
  • Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
  • BLAH Jazz @ Blind Lady Ale House 
  • Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
  • OB Hip-Hop Special @ Winston's
  • California Rangers @ Mr Peabody's
  • Tardigrade, Infinite Shrug, Larrikin, Joel Kynan @ Til-Two Club
  • Sue Palmer Patio Band @ Til-Two Club (5 p.m.)
  • Joe Guevara @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
  • Dig Deeper with DJ Qure @ The Office
  • Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
  • Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • The Loosen Up with DJ Mane One & guests @ El Dorado
  • Astra Kelly @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
  • Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
  • The Rockin Aces @ Tio Leo's
  • Electric Relaxation: Golden Era and 2000s Hip-Hop/R&B @ Manhattan Bar
  • Ghostriders @ Renegade

This article tagged under:

feelsShane HallDude Yorkwild wild wetsSCARY PIERRE
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us