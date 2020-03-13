Soul Survivor

I'm sure there are plenty of fans of Soul Asylum who loved "Runaway Train" and all the accolades that came with it, including a Grammy, but I have to say, I was always partial to "Somebody to Shove." That song could come on at any time in any place and I'm transported back to the '90s and a much different time with much different responsibilities. Relive that feeling tonight at the Belly Up. Around town, the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Lauren Ruth Ward returns to the Casbah, our pals Creature Canyon play Soda Bar, and things get dark at Whistle Stop with Fotocrime.
Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, March 13, 2020
- Lauren Ruth Ward, Valley Queen, AC Sapphire @ Casbah
- Soul Asylum, Local H, Wayne McFarland @ Belly Up
- Creature Canyon, the Jacks, Dead Poet Society @ Soda Bar
- Plane Without a Pilot, Punchcard, Infinite Signal, Fallen Monuments @ The Merrow
- Fotocrime, Threadpuller, Blood Ponies, DJs Justin Pearson & Rob Moran @ Whistle Stop
- Foot Traffic, Hylas, Justin Campbell, Dink, Kevin Anderson @ Blonde
- Karla Bonoff @ AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita)
- Yachtley Crew, Radio Thieves @ Music Box
- Matt Hall All Star Quintet @ Dizzy's
Ana Gabriel @ Pechanga Resort & Casino (CANCELED)
- Friday the 13th: Dethsurf, Los Muertos, DJGrim and DJ L @ Bar Pink ($5)
- Euphoria Brass Band @ Panama 66
- Fan Halen, Fooz Fighters @ House of Blues
- Ash Williams (Final Show!), Que Oso, Midnight Block, Squarecrow @ Til-Two Club
- The Blind Owls, the Nox Boys, Thee Allyrgic Reaction, DJ GirlGroupGirl @ Tower Bar
- Woods Witch Demo Release House Party @ Space
- Cappo Kelley @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd.)
- Torrey Jones Band @ Metl
- Bartenders Bible, Tormenta Rey @ Black Cat Bar
- Sight Unscene (Album Release Show), A Hero Within, Hollow Stage @ Brick By Brick
- Your Favorite Color, Tyke James, Blue Rain Boots @ Lestat's
- Calamity @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- The Elovaters, Sensi Trails, No Kings @ Winston's
- Andrew Velez @ Moonshine Beach
- Georgia Chrome @ Moonshine Flats
- DJ Mikey J @ De Oro Mine Co
- Los Wálters @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Chrome Domes, Sernade @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Steel Dawn @ The Rabbit Hole
- Friday the 13th: Fika @ The Loft, UCSD
- The Kevin Thomas Band @ Fast Times
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Astra Kelly @ Rosie O'Grady's
- OSS, Roman Watchdogs, GentrOside @ Pour House
- Bonneville 7 @ Mr. Peabody's
- Cody Carter & Country Fried @ Renegade
- Side Car Band @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Martyrs for Mayhem, Jam Packed @ 710 Beach Club
- Janet Hammer & the Mar Dels @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Urban Gypsys @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with Ayla Simone and Adam Salter @ The Office
- Sea Monks @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- DJ Daniel Gee @ U-31
- The Siers Brothers @ Tio Leo's
- Liquid Blue @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- Whitney Shay @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Nemesis @ Navajo Live
- Hyde Bands @ Queen Bee's
- Rumors: An 80's New Wave Dance Night @ Manhattan Bar
- Nathan & Jessie @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Rising Star @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Gasolina! @ El Dorado
- FNGRS CRSSD: B.Traits + La Fleur @ Spin
- FLUXX Friday @ FLUXX
- THIS n' THAT @ Kava Lounge