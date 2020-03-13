soul asylum

Soul Survivor

The '90s are alive and well with Soul Asylum at Belly Up, Lauren Ruth Ward returns to the Casbah, and our pals Creature Canyon play Soda Bar.

By Rosemary Bystrak

Soul Asylum Connie Bolger (14)
Connie Bolger

I'm sure there are plenty of fans of Soul Asylum who loved "Runaway Train" and all the accolades that came with it, including a Grammy, but I have to say, I was always partial to "Somebody to Shove." That song could come on at any time in any place and I'm transported back to the '90s and a much different time with much different responsibilities. Relive that feeling tonight at the Belly Up. Around town, the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Lauren Ruth Ward returns to the Casbah, our pals Creature Canyon play Soda Bar, and things get dark at Whistle Stop with Fotocrime.

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, March 13, 2020

  • Lauren Ruth Ward, Valley Queen, AC Sapphire @ Casbah
  • Soul Asylum, Local H, Wayne McFarland @ Belly Up
  • Creature Canyon, the Jacks, Dead Poet Society @ Soda Bar
  • Plane Without a Pilot, Punchcard, Infinite Signal, Fallen Monuments @ The Merrow
  • Fotocrime, Threadpuller, Blood Ponies, DJs Justin Pearson & Rob Moran @ Whistle Stop
  • Foot Traffic, Hylas, Justin Campbell, Dink, Kevin Anderson @ Blonde
  • Karla Bonoff @ AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita)
  • Yachtley Crew, Radio Thieves @ Music Box
  • Matt Hall All Star Quintet @ Dizzy's
  • Ana Gabriel @ Pechanga Resort & Casino (CANCELED)
  • Friday the 13th: Dethsurf, Los Muertos,  DJGrim and DJ L @ Bar Pink ($5)
  • Euphoria Brass Band @ Panama 66
  • Fan Halen, Fooz Fighters @ House of Blues
  • Ash Williams (Final Show!), Que Oso, Midnight Block, Squarecrow @ Til-Two Club
  • The Blind Owls, the Nox Boys, Thee Allyrgic Reaction, DJ GirlGroupGirl @ Tower Bar
  • Woods Witch Demo Release House Party @ Space
  • Cappo Kelley @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd.)
  • Torrey Jones Band @ Metl
  • Bartenders Bible, Tormenta Rey @ Black Cat Bar
  • Sight Unscene (Album Release Show), A Hero Within, Hollow Stage @ Brick By Brick
  • Your Favorite Color, Tyke James, Blue Rain Boots @ Lestat's
  • Calamity @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
  • The Elovaters, Sensi Trails, No Kings @ Winston's
  • Andrew Velez @ Moonshine Beach 
  • Georgia Chrome @ Moonshine Flats 
  • DJ Mikey J @ De Oro Mine Co
  • Los Wálters @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
  • Chrome Domes, Sernade @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • Steel Dawn @ The Rabbit Hole
  • Friday the 13th: Fika @ The Loft, UCSD 
  • The Kevin Thomas Band @ Fast Times
  • Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
  • Astra Kelly @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • OSS, Roman Watchdogs, GentrOside @ Pour House  
  • Bonneville 7 @ Mr. Peabody's
  • Cody Carter & Country Fried @ Renegade
  • Side Car Band @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
  • Martyrs for Mayhem, Jam Packed @ 710 Beach Club
  • Janet Hammer & the Mar Dels @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • Urban Gypsys @ Wildwood Crossing
  • Factory with Ayla Simone and Adam Salter @ The Office 
  • Sea Monks @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • DJ Daniel Gee @ U-31
  • The Siers Brothers @ Tio Leo's
  • Liquid Blue @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
  • Whitney Shay @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
  • Nemesis @ Navajo Live 
  • Hyde Bands @ Queen Bee's
  • Rumors: An 80's New Wave Dance Night @ Manhattan Bar
  • Nathan & Jessie @ Blind Lady Ale House
  • Rising Star @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
  • Gasolina! @ El Dorado
  • FNGRS CRSSD: B.Traits + La Fleur @ Spin
  • FLUXX Friday @ FLUXX
  • THIS n' THAT @ Kava Lounge

This article tagged under:

soul asylumcreature canyonfoot trafficfotocrimekarla banoff
