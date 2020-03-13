Soul Survivor

I'm sure there are plenty of fans of Soul Asylum who loved "Runaway Train" and all the accolades that came with it, including a Grammy, but I have to say, I was always partial to "Somebody to Shove." That song could come on at any time in any place and I'm transported back to the '90s and a much different time with much different responsibilities. Relive that feeling tonight at the Belly Up. Around town, the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Lauren Ruth Ward returns to the Casbah, our pals Creature Canyon play Soda Bar, and things get dark at Whistle Stop with Fotocrime.

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, March 13, 2020