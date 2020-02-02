Quartyard for the Win

Today's the big game so your music options are limited, but you can still find some goodness around town. The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble brings their "Raise the Spirit" tour to the World Beat Center. The world-renowned jazz ensemble has been playing music for nearly five decades and, according to their Facebook, bring "advanced frequency music that reconnects body, mind, and soul to the origins of being." Today is also the kickoff of the Festival of New Trumpet at Quartyard but includes other events at various locations throughout the week -- or you can just kick back at Panama 66 for the afternoon to the sounds of Uptown Rhythm Makers.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020: