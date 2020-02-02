Quartyard for the Win

Today's the big game so your music options are limited, but you can still find some goodness around town. The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble brings their "Raise the Spirit" tour to the World Beat Center. The world-renowned jazz ensemble has been playing music for nearly five decades and, according to their Facebook, bring "advanced frequency music that reconnects body, mind, and soul to the origins of being." Today is also the kickoff of the Festival of New Trumpet at Quartyard but includes other events at various locations throughout the week -- or you can just kick back at Panama 66 for the afternoon to the sounds of Uptown Rhythm Makers.
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020:
- Ethnic Heritage Ensemble Raise the Spirit Tour @ World Beat Center
- Festival of New Trumpet: Brass Band Blast-Off featuring: Curtis Taylor Quartet + La Covacha Big Band @ Quartyard
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66
- Rock en Español: '80s night Fundraiser with Stints @ Tower Bar
- Pocari Sweat with Rees Withrow, No Genki, Booty Wizard @ Space
- Outlier, Ether Coven, Ether Coven, Barishi @ Brick By Brick
- Best of Motown @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Daydreaming (All Ladies Takeover with Alice Clark, Mal Eny, Scar, Ciara B) @ Blonde
- Kimmi Bitter @ Pour House
- Red Headed Stranger @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Jazz Jam at Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Border Angels & Tulengua Chill @ Border X Brewing
- Reggae Sunday @ Spin