Dead Feather Moon Rising

Saturday night at the Casbah has some of our favorite local rock bands. We're seeing the return of Dirty Sweet, which only happens a couple times a year if we're lucky, and Dead Feather Moon, who similarly keep their shows few and far between. Unfortunately, this one has sold out, so you'll have to wait until their next time around the sun, but you do have other options. Mexican garage legends Los Dug Dugs head to Soda Bar, while reggae legend Pato Banton plays at the Holding Company. If you're looking for a day show, consider Soda Bar's matinee benefit featuring Cave Bastard which will raise money for a member of their staff whose family lost their home in a fire.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020:
- Dirty Sweet, Dead Feather Moon, the Binges @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- Pato Banton, Kng Mkr, Dom & Nico, Top Stock @ The Holding Company
- Saint Motel, Kolars @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
- Los Dug Dugs, the Loons, Calcutta Kid @ Soda Bar
- Railroad Earth, Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Benefit for Tyler Arriola & The Okeefe Family: Cave Bastard, OhCult, Garth Algar, New Skeletal Faces, Blood Ponies @ Soda Bar (2 p.m.)
- Doc Hammer, Dethsurf, Runs With Hounds, Full Blast Fun Boy @ Bar Pink
- Dave Stamey @ AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita)
- Booty Bassment with DJs Rob & Dmitri @ Whistle Stop
- Coda Reactor, Gaslighter, Crooked Nuns, Batlords, Masteria @ Tower Bar
- Sara Petite @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Poised in the Darkness, Moonsugar, Free Paintings, Thin Chicken @ Ken Club
- Irish Eyes, the Flaxtones @ Lestat's
- Through Being Cool @ Blonde
- Unwind Yourself & Lowrider Sundays present: Thee Sacred Souls, DJ Claire @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
- Stepping Feet (Dave Matthews Tribute), Heavier Things (John Mayer Tribute) @ Music Box
- Matt Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, Someplace Nowhere, 33 North @ Soma
- The Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince @ The Magnolia
- Gut Punch, Pointbreak, Since We Were Kids, Flatlined, Jumped In @ Che Cafe
- Valkyrie Missle, McCadden Place, We Are Chapters, Wasteful @ Metl
- Blues Against Hunger Show Canned Food Drive @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Amy & the Unknown @ Fast Times
- Dream Burgler, Dagger 86, Soda Boys @ Black Cat Bar
- Rip Carson and the Carson-O-Genics @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- The Hotshot Drifters @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Jacquees @ House of Blues
- Gimme Gimme Disco: A '70s Disco Party Inspired by Abba @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Clinton Davis Trio (9 p.m.), Robin Henkel with Horns (6:30-8:30 p.m.), Young Lions (1-3 p.m.) @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Shen Yun 2020 @ Civic Theatre (2pm & 7:30 p.m.)
- Skyler Lutes Band @ De Oro Mine Co
- Celeste Barbier @ Mr Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Ypsitucky, Mr. & Mrs. Ford @ Manhattan Bar
- Equinox @ Mr Peabody's (8 p.m.)
- Young Guns @ Moonshine Beach
- Canaan Cox @ Moonshine Flats
- Lady Dottie & the Diamonds @ Park & Rec
- Oceans @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Capyac with Mitchum Yacoub (featuring the Boostive Horns) @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Eternal Night: Goth, Industrial, EDM DJ Night @ Til-Two Club
- Bleed the Sky, Skinlab, Arise in Chaos, So This Is Suffering, A Hero Within @ Brick By Brick
- Rock of Ages @ The Rabbit Hole
- Urban Gypsys @ Wildwood Crossing
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Country Brunch Live with Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- Strictly Business w/ DJs Heminguey & Gabe Vega @ The Office
- Good Times @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Paging the '90s @ 710 Beach Club
- JD Crawford @ Renegade
- "Art of Flamenco" Dinner Show @ Cafe Sevilla
- DJ Junior theDISCOpunk @ U-31
- BLUSD International Blues Challenge @ Tio Leo's
- Beta Maxx @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Mr. Crowley (Ozzy Tribute) @ Ramona Mainstage
- Private Domain, DJ LeoRosa @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Butts Ta Nuts with DJs Jason Waterfalls, Julz, Kev Mighty @ El Dorado
- Wax Motif @ Bassmnt
- FNGRS CRSSD: Nght.Mvs: Coyu + Avision @ Spin
- Rush Fest with Xanadoodz & Anthem @ Navajo Live
- GAWP, Gene Farris @ Bang Bang
- DJ Vision @ FLUXX