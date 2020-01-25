Dead Feather Moon Rising

Saturday night at the Casbah has some of our favorite local rock bands. We're seeing the return of Dirty Sweet, which only happens a couple times a year if we're lucky, and Dead Feather Moon, who similarly keep their shows few and far between. Unfortunately, this one has sold out, so you'll have to wait until their next time around the sun, but you do have other options. Mexican garage legends Los Dug Dugs head to Soda Bar, while reggae legend Pato Banton plays at the Holding Company. If you're looking for a day show, consider Soda Bar's matinee benefit featuring Cave Bastard which will raise money for a member of their staff whose family lost their home in a fire.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: