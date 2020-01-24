Motel California

I've been impressed with the number of sold-out shows already happening this year, so maybe my wish that everyone resolved to see more concerts in 2020 came true. Tonight's sold-out fare include the legendary Cursive at the Casbah. They'll be joined by Cloud Nothings, which makes this a super hot ticket for the night. But not far behind, a band who has certainly paid their dues over the years, Saint Motel, play to a sold-out show at the Observatory North Park with our friends Kolars from LA. If you're looking for beautiful indie rock in the vein of Phoebe Bridgers, consider catching Canadian artist Fog Lake at Soda Bar. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist and 21st Century World Music virtuoso John Jorgensen plays with his quintet at AMSD, Railroad Earth play the first of two nights at Belly Up, and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah come to town on their living room tour.

