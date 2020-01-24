Motel California

I've been impressed with the number of sold-out shows already happening this year, so maybe my wish that everyone resolved to see more concerts in 2020 came true. Tonight's sold-out fare include the legendary Cursive at the Casbah. They'll be joined by Cloud Nothings, which makes this a super hot ticket for the night. But not far behind, a band who has certainly paid their dues over the years, Saint Motel, play to a sold-out show at the Observatory North Park with our friends Kolars from LA. If you're looking for beautiful indie rock in the vein of Phoebe Bridgers, consider catching Canadian artist Fog Lake at Soda Bar. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist and 21st Century World Music virtuoso John Jorgensen plays with his quintet at AMSD, Railroad Earth play the first of two nights at Belly Up, and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah come to town on their living room tour.
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020:
- Cursive, Cloud Nothings, Criteria @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- Saint Motel, Kolars @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
- Fog Lake, Foxes in Fiction, Sugar World @ Soda Bar
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ House Concert
- John Jorgenson Quartet @ AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita)
- Railroad Earth, Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra @ Belly Up
- Alexander Anderson Quintet (CD release) @ Dizzy's
- La Chulita Vinyl Club @ Whistle Stop
- Sundown presents Foot Traffic with Hylas, Justin Campbell, Dink, Kevin Anderson @ Blonde
- The Licks, Pink $ock, Lucas Stonehouse @ Queen Bee's
- Discovery, Tourist, Missing Limbs, Philstine, Undercover Runner @ Space
- DJ Milky Wayne and DJ Chief Sweat @ Bar Pink
- The Garners @ Panama 66
- Sullivan King, Yakz, Grabbitz @ Music Box
- Analog Project @ Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Beethoven's Pastoral @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Christian Taylor @ Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- No Hard Feelings, Sleep It Off @ Metl
- Atomic Groove Mid-Winter Groove @ Belly Up (5 p.m.)
- Psylow, Shoot the Glass, Super Collider @ Black Cat Bar
- Judas Priestess, Motorbäbe, Vixen Vendetta @ Brick By Brick
- Randy, Bummer Dreams, the Go Heads, the Galactics, Skerfunk, Jay Krillen @ Che Cafe
- Saharah Grim, Aaron Bowen, Katie Ward @ Lestat's
- The Johnny Deadly Trio @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- E.N Young, Imperial Sound, Boostive @ Winston's
- Canaan Cox @ Moonshine Beach
- Matt Stell, Chris Bandi, Ray Fulcher @ Moonshine Flats
- Porcelain Hill @ De Oro Mine Co
- Drake Bell @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Core Vision, Envy @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Emo Night Brooklyn @ House of Blues
- Hard Fall Hearts, ONOFF, Roman Watchdogs @ Tower Bar
- Mickey Avalon @ The Holding Company
- Halo Effect @ Fast Times
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- The Mockery @ Park & Rec
- Shen Yun 2020 @ Civic Theatre
- Ten Bulls, the Strawberry Moons, Parker Meridien @ Pour House
- California Rangers @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Service Station Presents: Slicked @ The Merrow
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Revelation 69, Grand Old Evils, Big Tooth Comb @ 710 Beach Club
- Secret Beach @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Black Cherry Lightnin' @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with Ayla Simone & Adam Salter @ The Office
- The Unhappy Hour with El Vez @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room (9pm)
- Sonic Tonic @ Mr Peabody's
- Amerikan Bear, Darsombra, Infinity Eyes, Long Lost Suns @ Til-Two Club
- DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
- Sixstring Outlaws @ Tio Leo's
- Barbwire @ Renegade
- Besos Trio, Songs For People @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Fresh Vibes @ Humphreys Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Tradewinds @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Ramshackle @ Navajo Live
- Ram Jam Fridays @ Manhattan Bar
- Forward Motion, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- FNGRS CRSSD: Nght.Mvs: Sian, Brennen Grey, Lee K @ Spin
- Supafly Friday with DJs Charlie Rock & KidRiz @ El Dorado
- J. Worra @ Bang Bang
- NY Salsa vs. Cali Salsa ft. Bobby Escoto y Cojunito Afroson feat Flaco Navaja, Kimba Light, Izis La Enferma de Pa Salsa with DJ Ukeim @ FLUXX