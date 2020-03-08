Double CRSSD

I really start to feel my age when I think of the nearly-around-the-clock party that is CRSSD Fest. Tonight, RÜFÜS DU SOL is set to headline day two and then the CRSSD After Dark keeps the party going long after the last tricklers have left Waterfront Park. I am more inclined to catch sweet, breathy indie rockers Cones at Soda Bar, but we have a few other options around town, including DPI at Winston's, a night of doom metal at the Che, or a chill evening of the funky jam at Panama 66.
Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, March 8, 2020 (Daylight Saving Time)
- Cones, Los Shadows, Sugar World @ Soda Bar
- Sundays in the Park: A Funky Music Jam Session @ Panama 66 (5-7 p.m.)
- CRSSD FEST (in alphabetical order): 2manydjs, Ben Böhmer, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Computer Data, Étienne de Crécy DJ set, Evan Giia, Hernan Cattaneo b2b Nick Warren, Justin Jay, Kudeki, Myd, Octave One, Okay Kaya, Pax, Perseus, Prospa, Purple Disco Machine, Red Axes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sohmi, the Rapture, TSHA @ Waterfront Park (SOLD OUT)
- Hail Britannia: Walton, Britten & Elgar @ Copley Symphony Hall
- DPI, Project Sell Out, Strangely Strange and Friends @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Country Brunch Live with Whiskey Ridge @ House of Blues
- CRSSD After Dark Presents Goldroom @ Music Box
- Mortiferum, Corpsemaker, Visceral Carnage, Putrescine @ Che Cafe
- The Music of Cream performing "Disraeli Gears" and Clapton classics @ Balboa Theatre
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Full Circle @ Fast Times
- The Center Chorale: Motets and more @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Deseos Primitivos, Gritos, Vile Reality, Zaniak @ Tower Bar
- Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Jessie Danie, Farm Truck @ Ramona Mainstage
- Deep Tech @ Blonde
- Jazz Jam @ Wildwood Crossing (6-8 p.m.)
- Grand Ole BBQ & Topo Chico Present: Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers with Special Guest Rip Carson @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-5 p.m.)
- Los Travelers @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Fish & the Seaweeds @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- DJ Ana Brrown @ Border X Brewing
- SLIC Entertainment Live Reggae with J.A.M. Qwest and Tomboyce Avenue @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Singer Songwriter Night @ Navajo Live
- Kat Edmonson @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.)
- CRSSD After Dark: Charlotte De Witte, Jon Rundell, Teenage Mutants + more @ Spin (SOLD OUT)
- CRSSD After Dark: Etienne de Crecy + Perseus @ Oxford Social Club
- CRSSD After Dark: Hernan Cattaneo + Nick Warren + TSHA @ Rich's
- CRSSD After Dark: Justin Jay @ Bang Bang
- CRSSD After Dark: Michael Mayer + Prospa @ 8253 Ronson Road
- CRSSD After Dark: Patrick Topping + Archie Hamilton @ Inspiration Hornblower
- CRSSD After Dark: Purple Disco Machine + Never Dull @ Adventure Hornblower (SOLD OUT)