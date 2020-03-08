Double CRSSD

I really start to feel my age when I think of the nearly-around-the-clock party that is CRSSD Fest. Tonight, RÜFÜS DU SOL is set to headline day two and then the CRSSD After Dark keeps the party going long after the last tricklers have left Waterfront Park. I am more inclined to catch sweet, breathy indie rockers Cones at Soda Bar, but we have a few other options around town, including DPI at Winston's, a night of doom metal at the Che, or a chill evening of the funky jam at Panama 66.

Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, March 8, 2020 (Daylight Saving Time)