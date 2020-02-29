Roll in the Hay

Amazing singer-songwriter Colin Hay has been playing the soundtrack of our lives for more than four decades, and tonight he plays the Magnolia. Meanwhile, newcomers Sudan Archives have been making a solid mark on indie-rock and tonight they play a sold-out show at the Casbah, hometown hero Steve Poltz returns to town to celebrate his belated birthday at Belly Up, and Olivia O'Brien plays a sold-out show at the Observatory.
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020:
- Colin Hay @ The Magnolia
- Sudan Archives, Velvet Negroni @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- Steve Poltz Birthday Bash ft. the Rugburns, Nicki Bluhm, the Mastersons, Anthony Da Costa + more @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Olivia O'Brien @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
- The Bassics, Drew Pelisek, Jordan Krimston @ Manhattan Bar
- The Delta Bombers, Reckless Ones, Hard Fall Hearts @ Soda Bar
- Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Elektric Voodoo @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens @ Spreckels Theatre
- Beyond the Pale @ Museum of Making Music
- SOBxRBE, Shootergang Kony @ Soma
- Booty Bassment with Dmitri and Rob @ Whistle Stop
- DJ Camilla Robina and DJ Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
- Sgt. Petty's Lonely Heartbreakers (Beatles & Petty Tribute) @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
- The JW Trio @ Dizzy's
- Vis Vires (feat members of the Templars, Hardknocks, Bobber Wonderland), Claymore, Pissed Regardless, Mad Cow Disease @ Ken Club
- NxDxY & Disorder present Klub Trench: Dark Electro, Haus, Techno @ Space
- Through Being Cool Emo Nite @ Blonde
- Mad Hat Hucksters @ Panama 66
- Los Pericos, Los Estramboticos, El Conjunto Nueva Ola @ Music Box
- DGTL CLR, Twin Ritual, Rocky the Runaway King @ Pour House
- '74 Marauder @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- The Natural High Life @ Che Cafe
- The Miles @ Metl
- Steam Powered Giraffe @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- James Howard Trio @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
- King Whisker, Three Kings Band, Tomorrow Can Wait, Peyote Radio, Minus 1, the Malt, the Microphone Doctors, Manic, Sweet Orange, the Thieves About @ Brick By Brick (6 p.m.)
- Kisstroyer @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Equinox @ Fast Times
- My Mynd, Parker Meridien, Abnormal Mammal @ Black Cat Bar
- Moonage Daydreamers @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Sick String Outlaws @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Overkill, Exhorder, Hydraform @ House of Blues
- Lola Demure's Burlesque & Variety Show @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues (7 & 10 p.m.)
- Country Brunch Live with Farm Truck @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
- '80s vs. '90s: Motley 2 vs. Core (STP tribute) @ The Holding Company
- Lily Kershaw @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Illusionists @ Civic Theatre
- DJ Littlefists & guests @ Tower Bar
- Punk Rock Chilli Dog Social with Neko, Neko, Neko, Cyka, Strychnine 99, the Schitz @ Tower Bar (2-8 p.m.)
- Kick Stomp Ensemble @ De Oro Mine Co
- Cougar and the Snaxx @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Totally '80s Band @ Mr. Peabody's
- Glamourbomb @ Bancroft Bar
- R&B Block Party: Stop Light Edition with DJ Alonzo, DJ Mr. Bogart, DJ Black, Nikky T @ Quartyard (Free with RSVP before 7, $5 after 7pm)
- Holding Power, Travel Agents @ The Kraken
- Tanae, Trains Across The Seas @ Lestat's
- Brodie Stewart @ Moonshine Beach
- Stephanie Quayle @ Moonshine Flats
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- The Hold Out @ Winston's (1 p.m.)
- The Category Is... (LGBTQ Club Night) @ Til-Two Club
- Buss @ The Rabbit Hole
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/DJs Edroc & Heminguey @ The Office
- Che Underground Leap Night Showcase with Wrecktangle, Jerry Cornelius and the Cooler Heads @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Xanadoodz: Tribute to Rush, Side Hustle @ 710 Beach Club
- Lost Dog @ Rosie O'Grady's
- The Mockery @ Park & Rec
- Queen Nation, All Men Are Brothers @ Ramona Mainstage
- Barbwire @ Renegade
- A Tribute to Queens of Africa by Runoko Rashidi @ WorldBeat Center
- Brian Jones @ Tio Leo's
- Sara Petite @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Full Strength Funk @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Caliber, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Noizu @ Bassmnt
- Matroda @ Bang Bang
- FNGRS CRSSD: Nght.Mvs: Maya Jane Coles @ Spin
- The New Normal @ Navajo Live
- DJ Vision @ FLUXX
- DJ Shift @ Omnia
- DIVINITY presents: Techno Sabbath 019 ft San Diego Techno @ Kava Lounge