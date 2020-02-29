colin hay

Roll in the Hay

Amazing singer-songwriter Colin Hay plays the Magnolia, newcomers Sudan Archives play a sold-out show at the Casbah, and Steve Poltz celebrates his belated birthday at Belly Up.

By Rosemary Bystrak

Colin Hay Press Photo
Courtesy of Compass Records

Amazing singer-songwriter Colin Hay has been playing the soundtrack of our lives for more than four decades, and tonight he plays the Magnolia. Meanwhile, newcomers Sudan Archives have been making a solid mark on indie-rock and tonight they play a sold-out show at the Casbah, hometown hero Steve Poltz returns to town to celebrate his belated birthday at Belly Up, and Olivia O'Brien plays a sold-out show at the Observatory.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020:

  • Colin Hay @ The Magnolia
  • Sudan Archives, Velvet Negroni @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
  • Steve Poltz Birthday Bash ft. the Rugburns, Nicki Bluhm, the Mastersons, Anthony Da Costa + more @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
  • Olivia O'Brien @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
  • The Bassics, Drew Pelisek, Jordan Krimston @ Manhattan Bar
  • The Delta Bombers, Reckless Ones, Hard Fall Hearts @ Soda Bar
  • Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Elektric Voodoo @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
  • Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens @ Spreckels Theatre
  • Beyond the Pale @ Museum of Making Music 
  • SOBxRBE, Shootergang Kony @ Soma
  • Booty Bassment with Dmitri and Rob @ Whistle Stop
  • DJ Camilla Robina and DJ Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
  • Sgt. Petty's Lonely Heartbreakers (Beatles & Petty Tribute) @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
  • The JW Trio @ Dizzy's
  • Vis Vires (feat members of the Templars, Hardknocks, Bobber Wonderland), Claymore, Pissed Regardless, Mad Cow Disease @ Ken Club
  • NxDxY & Disorder present Klub Trench: Dark Electro, Haus, Techno @ Space
  • Through Being Cool Emo Nite @ Blonde
  • Mad Hat Hucksters @ Panama 66
  • Los Pericos, Los Estramboticos, El Conjunto Nueva Ola @ Music Box
  • DGTL CLR, Twin Ritual, Rocky the Runaway King @ Pour House  
  • '74 Marauder @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
  • The Natural High Life @ Che Cafe
  • The Miles @ Metl
  • Steam Powered Giraffe @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
  • James Howard Trio @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
  • King Whisker, Three Kings Band, Tomorrow Can Wait, Peyote Radio, Minus 1, the Malt, the Microphone Doctors, Manic, Sweet Orange, the Thieves About @ Brick By Brick (6 p.m.)
  • Kisstroyer @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • Equinox @ Fast Times
  • My Mynd, Parker Meridien, Abnormal Mammal @ Black Cat Bar
  • Moonage Daydreamers @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
  • Sick String Outlaws @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
  • Overkill, Exhorder, Hydraform @ House of Blues
  • Lola Demure's Burlesque & Variety Show @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues (7 & 10 p.m.)
  • Country Brunch Live with Farm Truck @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
  • '80s vs. '90s: Motley 2 vs. Core (STP tribute) @ The Holding Company
  • Lily Kershaw @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • The Illusionists @ Civic Theatre
  • DJ Littlefists & guests @ Tower Bar 
  • Punk Rock Chilli Dog Social with Neko, Neko, Neko, Cyka, Strychnine 99, the Schitz @ Tower Bar (2-8 p.m.)
  • Kick Stomp Ensemble @ De Oro Mine Co
  • Cougar and the Snaxx @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
  • Totally '80s Band @ Mr. Peabody's
  • Glamourbomb @ Bancroft Bar
  • R&B Block Party: Stop Light Edition with DJ Alonzo, DJ Mr. Bogart, DJ Black, Nikky T @ Quartyard (Free with RSVP before 7, $5 after 7pm)
  • Holding Power, Travel Agents @ The Kraken
  • Tanae, Trains Across The Seas @ Lestat's
  • Brodie Stewart @ Moonshine Beach 
  • Stephanie Quayle @ Moonshine Flats 
  • Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
  • The Hold Out @ Winston's (1 p.m.)
  • The Category Is... (LGBTQ Club Night) @ Til-Two Club
  • Buss @ The Rabbit Hole
  • Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
  • Strictly Business w/DJs Edroc & Heminguey @ The Office
  • Che Underground Leap Night Showcase with Wrecktangle, Jerry Cornelius and the Cooler Heads @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Xanadoodz: Tribute to Rush, Side Hustle @ 710 Beach Club
  • Lost Dog @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • The Mockery @ Park & Rec
  • Queen Nation, All Men Are Brothers @ Ramona Mainstage
  • Barbwire @ Renegade
  • A Tribute to Queens of Africa by Runoko Rashidi @ WorldBeat Center 
  • Brian Jones @ Tio Leo's
  • Sara Petite @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
  • Full Strength Funk @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
  • Caliber, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
  • Noizu @ Bassmnt
  • Matroda @ Bang Bang 
  • FNGRS CRSSD: Nght.Mvs: Maya Jane Coles @ Spin
  • The New Normal @ Navajo Live 
  • DJ Vision @ FLUXX 
  • DJ Shift @ Omnia
  • DIVINITY presents: Techno Sabbath 019 ft San Diego Techno @ Kava Lounge

This article tagged under:

colin haySteve PoltzSure Fire Soul Ensembleolivia o'briensudan archives
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us