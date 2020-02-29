Roll in the Hay

Amazing singer-songwriter Colin Hay has been playing the soundtrack of our lives for more than four decades, and tonight he plays the Magnolia. Meanwhile, newcomers Sudan Archives have been making a solid mark on indie-rock and tonight they play a sold-out show at the Casbah, hometown hero Steve Poltz returns to town to celebrate his belated birthday at Belly Up, and Olivia O'Brien plays a sold-out show at the Observatory.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020: