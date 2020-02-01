Meet the Authors

There are few modern-rock song intros catchier than "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors, and no doubt you've heard the bouncy song on the radio or the numerous brands and ads who co-opted the song to sell you exotic vacations or a new car. That doesn't take away from the song, just points to the ubiquity of the track. Tonight, see what else they're made of when they headline the Observatory along with Magic Giant. If post-rock is more your speed, consider the sounds of Caspian at the Casbah, or check out the psych-garage sounds of Levitation Room at Soda Bar.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020:
- American Authors, Magic Giant, Public @ The Observatory North Park
- Caspian, the Velvet Teen @ Casbah
- Levitation Room, Thee Allyrgic Reaction, La Boogie Buena, DJ Andrew McGranahan @ Soda Bar
- Born From Pain, Palace of Mourning, Means of Control, Gut Punch @ Tower Bar
- Tainted Love, Metal Street Boyz @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Ozomatli, SM Familia, DJ Richie @ Music Box
- '80s Babies with DJ Milky Wayne and dj likeitornot @ Bar Pink
- '80s vs. '90s with Gabe Vega and Saul Q @ Whistle Stop
- Grampa Drew's Flim Flam Revue @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
- Mike Salazar @ Balboa Theatre
- Robin Henkel Band @ Blind Lady Ale House
- In The Cosmos with Shakuntali @ World Beat Center
- Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizard @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (11 a.m. & 1 p.m.)
- Trombonist Matt Hall & his Quintet @ Dizzzy's
- For the Love of Animals: Benefit for Wildlife in Australia @ Blonde
- Lorraine Castellanos @ Panama 66
- Baja Bugs @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Ozokidz @ Music Box (1 p.m., all ages)
- Wild Wild Wets, the No. 44, the Havnauts @ Pour House
- Bonneville 7 @ Pour House
- Moxi & Loon @ Metl
- Best of Motown @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Milk Money @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Clinton Ross Davis @ Black Cat Bar
- Joey Harris @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- The Jeff Berkeley Band @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Chicken Wire @ Mr. Peabody's
- Country Brunch Live with the Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- Eric Nam: Before We Begin World Tour, Phoebe Ryan @ House of Blues
- Eric Michael Krop: Powerhouse - A Tribute to the Greatest Singers of All Time @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Falling Doves @ De Oro Mine Co
- Rachel Horter @ Moonshine Beach
- Dalton & the Sheriffs @ Moonshine Flats
- ShineBox @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- The Rockabilly Shakeout w/ Seatbelt and the Sparktones @ Til-Two Club
- Still Ill @ The Rabbit Hole
- Paul & Tawn Acoustic Classics @ Wildwood Crossing
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office
- Weezerton (Weezer tribute), the Jagerbombs @ 710 Beach Club
- Whiskey Ridge @ Renegade
- Roots Remedy ft. Blackheart Warriors Hi-Fi @ Manhattan Bar
- Full Strength Funk Band @ Tio Leo's
- Viva Santana @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- Michele Lundeen @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Cassie B, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Advise: Dexter, Leo Vallen, Don Rayon, Pedro Velloso @ Spin
- Nightbloom, 502 Blues Project @ Navajo Live