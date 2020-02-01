Meet the Authors

There are few modern-rock song intros catchier than "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors, and no doubt you've heard the bouncy song on the radio or the numerous brands and ads who co-opted the song to sell you exotic vacations or a new car. That doesn't take away from the song, just points to the ubiquity of the track. Tonight, see what else they're made of when they headline the Observatory along with Magic Giant. If post-rock is more your speed, consider the sounds of Caspian at the Casbah, or check out the psych-garage sounds of Levitation Room at Soda Bar.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020: