Saturday Night Flim Flam

When local legend Country Dick Montana passed away, he was performing live and doing what he loved. His legacy has endured and tonight his pals and creative counterparts once again bring back the Beat Farmers Hootenanny at the Belly Up for the 10th straight year. You never know who'll turn up and friends can celebrate the lives and music whose spirit will never die. Meanwhile, Casbah hosts another tribute to legend Tom Petty, whose sudden death rocked fans worldwide. This is the second anniversary but definitely not the last you'll hear of tributes not just in San Diego, but around the world. Mexican artist Elis Paprika takes the stage at Soda Bar, Grampadrew kicks off his first Flim Flam Revue at Whistle Stop's Happy Hour, and the Ken Club gets into the swing of things with Action Andy & the Hi-Tones.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020:
- Petty 2: Tribute to Tom Petty @ Casbah
- Elis Paprika, Le Ra, Diez, Selectorres @ Soda Bar
- 10th annual Beat Farmers Hootenanny ft. the Farmers, Mojo Nixon and more @ Belly Up
- Action Andy & the Hi-tones, the Dave Gleason Trio @ Ken Club
- '80s vs '90s with DJs Gabe Vega and Saul @ Whistle Stop
- Grampa Drew Flim Flam Revue @ Whistle Stop (4 p.m.)
- Julian Roel Ensemble @ Dizzy's
- The Winehouse Experience, Jenny Voss @ Music Box
- Rebel Star (Bowie Cover Band), Razor Nights @ Pour House ($5)
- Bonneville 7 @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- World of Pain (Final Show), Take Offense, Xibalba, Vamachara, Gutter, Final War @ Che Cafe
- Clinton Ross Davis @ Black Cat Bar
- Joe Guevara's "Be A Star Piano Bar" @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (9 p.m.)
- The Matt Dibiase Quartet "Covers Stevie Wonder" @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Hot Rod Trio @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Colors presents the Biggest '90s Party Ever @ House of Blues
- Jason Hanna & the Swinging Bananas @ The Rabbit Hole
- Rock of Ages ('80s) vs. Knights of Monte Carlo Yacht Rock @ The Holding Company
- Soulfire @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Skavengers @ De Oro Mine Co
- Shelton Road @ Moonshine Beach
- Jerry Jacobs @ Moonshine Flats
- Southtowne Sham, the Tale, Two-Bit Pistols @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- GrooveSession featuring Kyle and Alex of Brothers Gow @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Diablo Dimes, Dano Forte’s Juke Joint Freak Show, the Last Minutes @ Til-Two Club
- Skyler Lutes, Desert Fish, the Resinators @ Legacy Brewing Co.
- Sound Vault @ Mr. Peabody's (8 p.m.)
- John January and Linda Berry @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Los Hurricanes @ Manhattan Bar
- Godhammered, London's Falling, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Eyes of Perdition @ Brick By Brick
- Custard Pie @ Wildwood Crossing
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/ DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office
- Third Project: Ska Night in Pacific Beach @ 710 Beach Club
- Whiskey Ridge @ Renegade
- DJ Senema @ U-31
- Full Strength Funk Band @ Tio Leo's
- Platinum Vibe @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Fuzzy Rankins @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Sage Armstrong @ Bassmnt
- Lucent with Ashley Wallbridge - Fourplay @ Spin
- 8five8 @ Navajo Live
- DJ Flight @ Omnia
- DJ Spryte @ Oxford Social, Pendry Hotel
- Ascension w/ DJs Robin Roth, Ladynoir, Kaerie @ Kava Lounge