Saturday Night Flim Flam

When local legend Country Dick Montana passed away, he was performing live and doing what he loved. His legacy has endured and tonight his pals and creative counterparts once again bring back the Beat Farmers Hootenanny at the Belly Up for the 10th straight year. You never know who'll turn up and friends can celebrate the lives and music whose spirit will never die. Meanwhile, Casbah hosts another tribute to legend Tom Petty, whose sudden death rocked fans worldwide. This is the second anniversary but definitely not the last you'll hear of tributes not just in San Diego, but around the world. Mexican artist Elis Paprika takes the stage at Soda Bar, Grampadrew kicks off his first Flim Flam Revue at Whistle Stop's Happy Hour, and the Ken Club gets into the swing of things with Action Andy & the Hi-Tones.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020: