Soda Bar Claims Bragging Rights

It's a fresh new week, and as we close out the month of February, you should be ready to take Monday night head-on with one of the cool shows in town. It's a tough choice, though, because our pals Braggers are at Soda Bar and our other friends Body Salt are at Casbah, but it's always nice to have good options. If you're feeling the activist side of you bursting at the seams and you need somewhere to focus that political energy, head to the Belly Up for Songs for S.O.N.G.S., which is a free rally to organize for safe nuclear storage at San Onofre that features political speakers and local music.

Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Feb. 24

Braggers, Rebel City, Man Fights Manic Kin @ Soda Bar

Body Salt, Cheyenne Benton, Golda @ Casbah

Songs for S.O.N.G.S.: A Rally for Safe Nuclear Waste Storage, featuring the Routine, Ginger Roots, ¡Sabrosas!, Well Shift, Songs for People, Justin Froese @ Belly Up

Samm & His Piano Tunes @ Bar Pink

'80s Nite, with DJ Junior & Guests @ The Merrow

School Night Ska Show, with Beta7, the Big News @ Manhattan Bar

Motown on Mondays, with Soul Shack Records @ The Office

Electric Waste Band @ Winston's

Fernside Bar Takeover, with Jessa & Brynn @ Til-Two Club

Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde

Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live

Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista

Open Mic, with Jay Cain @ Mr Peabody's

Jon Black @ The Go Lounge

Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth

Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop

Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats

Rosie's Jazz Jam, with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's

Open Mic @ Lestat's

31 Flavors, with DJ Matrox @ U-31

The brand-new SoundDiego podcast hits different -- guests featured in this music-focused-but-not-music-obsessed series include Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty, CC from Little Hurricane, IB mayor Serge Dedina and Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D., among others -- listen up wherever you get your podcasts.