Here Comes the Silversun

Tonight's sold-out show at the Observatory North Park is appropriately called "December to Remember." Since the beginning of the existence of Silversun Pickups, they've shown so much love to San Diego, which cannot be said about a lot of LA bands. They've played radio shows and festivals and intimate shows and big shows and opened for bigger bands and gave smaller bands the chance to open up for them, and all the while have remained sweet and humble and have maintained authenticity as they've grown musically and personally. It's no wonder tonight's show sold out in a hot minute and I know I'm not the only one hoping for some miracle to drop a ticket in my hands. At the same time, we can always be sure the band will be back because of our loyalty to them, and theirs to us. Around town, it's a local lineup at the Casbah with Body Salt, Chris Isaak has once again sold out the Belly Up, and Tim Pyles has Voice Actor in the spotlight at his local night at the Merrow.

Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019: