Here Comes the Silversun

Tonight's sold-out show at the Observatory North Park is appropriately called "December to Remember." Since the beginning of the existence of Silversun Pickups, they've shown so much love to San Diego, which cannot be said about a lot of LA bands. They've played radio shows and festivals and intimate shows and big shows and opened for bigger bands and gave smaller bands the chance to open up for them, and all the while have remained sweet and humble and have maintained authenticity as they've grown musically and personally. It's no wonder tonight's show sold out in a hot minute and I know I'm not the only one hoping for some miracle to drop a ticket in my hands. At the same time, we can always be sure the band will be back because of our loyalty to them, and theirs to us. Around town, it's a local lineup at the Casbah with Body Salt, Chris Isaak has once again sold out the Belly Up, and Tim Pyles has Voice Actor in the spotlight at his local night at the Merrow.
Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019:
- Silversun Pickups, the Wrecks @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
- Body Salt, Shane Hall, Junipero @ Casbah
Mark Diamond, Jessi Blue @ Soda Bar(canceled)
- Chris Isaak @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Tiki Tuesday with the Garners @ Bar Pink
- 91x's Tim Pyles presents Voice Actor, Modset, Heir Gloom @ The Merrow
- Hellyeah, Nonpoint, Deepfall @ House of Blues
- Ocean Natives & Bunny Mystic @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- Mercedes Moore @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Zeptune (A Tribute to Led Zeppelin) @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Aunt Cynthia's Cabin, guests @ Winston's (6:30 p.m.)
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Los Nauticals, Melapelus @ 710 Beach Club
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents: The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- Resinators @ Kraken
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- The Tourmaliners @ Tio Leo's
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado