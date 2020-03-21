San Diego Music Awards Rescheduled

The San Diego Music Awards have been a staple for the local music scene. The annual event, which launched in 1991, brings together musicians and bands from across a wide spectrum of genres. Originally scheduled for March 23, the event, which will take place once again in the music hall at House of Blues San Diego, has been rescheduled to July 6, according to an email sent by the San Diego Music Foundation's Kevin Hellman.

“SDS Events is proud to announce the rescheduled 2020 San Diego Music Awards....," Hellman wrote. "All tickets issued for the original date will be honored on July 6..... The 29th edition of the San Diego Music Awards will feature performances from Switchfoot, Sully, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, David Maldonado, Evan Diamond, the Sleepwalkers plus Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Richard Livoni (Blitz Brothers)."

SoundDiego is an annual sponsor of the San Diego Music Awards and has participated in the past by filming performances, shooting still photograhy and live-tweeting the event. This year, I'm tasked with the honor of the live-tweet and promise to be there to share the ins-and-outs, the categories as they're announced and all the shenanigans that can occur off-the-cuff.

“The San Diego Music Awards is the primary fundraising vehicle for the Guitars for Schools Program,” according to the SDMA website, and it will continue to that end this year.

“Proceeds from the San Diego Music Awards will once again be used to assist participatory music programs in local elementary and middle schools, through the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, which continues to place instruments into the hands of students countywide, from San Ysidro to San Onofre,” added Hellman via email.



Nominations are made by academy voters. The public was then invited to vote on specific categories, while the main awards are determined by voters who are members of the academy, including SoundDiego's Eric S. Page, Daye Salani and Dustin Lothspeich, as well as myself. Voting has since closed for the event.

All we've got to do now is honor the stay-at-home order and let time pass until we can reconvene with all the beautiful people of the San Diego music scene.