Rescheduled San Diego Music Awards Going Virtual Instead

The San Diego Music Awards, which were originally slated to take place at the House of Blues on March 23 but were rescheduled for July 6 will now be livestreamed on that date instead.

Award show officials said Tuesday in a news release that the event, which will kick off at 7 p.m. PT, can be seen on SanDiegoMusicAwards.com, the SDMA Facebook page or the SDMA YouTube page, and will be free to the public.

The annual event, which launched in 1991, brings together musicians and bands from across a wide spectrum of genres for what is typically a raucous night. SoundDiego has been an annual sponsor of the San Diego Music Awards for the past decade.

This year's San Diego Music Awards featured live performances by the Redwoods Revue, Vokab Company, Jason Mraz, Planet B and more, with awards going to living legends like "Swami" John Reis. Watch our highlight reel here.

This year's awards will be announced virtually by a slew of local presenters and will be intercut with pre-recorded performances by Gregory Page, Mdrn Hstry, Sully, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, David Maldonado, Evan Diamond, the Sleepwalkers and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Richard Livoni of the Blitz Brothers. Viewers can expect additional performances as well.

According to the news release, more than 35,000 online votes were cast earlier this year to determine the winners of the genre categories, while members of the San Diego Music Academy, a group comprised of local music industry professionals that includes several members of the SoundDiego team, cast votes to determine the winners of the Best Album categories.

Over the years, more than $600,000 was been raised for various music-commmunity and school-music programs, including Taylor Guitars for Schools. Recently, however, an SDMA Nominees COVID Grant program was established to benefit local artists affected by the pandemic, and some of the award show proceeds will be directed to them as well.

2020 Album of the Year nominees include Blink-182, Cattle Decapitation, David Maldonado, Hirie, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, the Mattson 2 and Switchfoot. Among those hoping for recognition as Best New Artists are the the Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Doom Bloom, Shanghais R&B, Overfall, Sean Hicks, Farmblood and Thee Sacred Souls.

Ticket-holders should get an automatic refund in the next 14 days from Ticketmaster, House of Blues of LiveNation.com.

