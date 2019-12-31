Redwoods Revue Rings in 2020

It's New Year's Eve and, of course, San Diego is doing it big everywhere you look. From massive events like Big Night San Diego at the Bayfront Hilton or OMFG! NYE 2020 at Pechanga Arena to smaller affairs like Booty Bassment at Whistle Stop and We Like to Party at Space (and tons of events in between), the bounty of choices only diminishes as venues sell out. So if you haven't made a plan, get on it early so you don't end up bouncing around at 11 p.m. looking for something to do. It should also be noted that for the first time ever, San Diego MTS buses and trolleys will be free after 6 p.m. and will have some expanded service on certain routes past 2 a.m., so you have no reason not to get to and from the party safely. Heads up: we won't have listings for Jan. 1, but we'll be back on Jan. 2, with your everyday listings to get into 2020.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019:
- New Year's Eve Soiree on the Bay with the Redwoods Revue @ Loews Coronado Bay
- OMFG! NYE 2020 — Night 2 with Virtualself, Kayzo, Cash Cash, Droeloe, Good Times Ahead, GG Magree, Said the Sky @ Pechanga Arena
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ House of Blues
- The Schizophonics, the Creepy Creeps, Wild Wild Wets, Scary Pierre @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- Elektric Voodoo, Boostive, DJ Segue @ Soda Bar
- Steel Pulse, Ginger Roots @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Big Night San Diego with Tess Vokler, Robot Rok (Daft Punk Tribute), the Gong Show, Coast Club, Sin City Cinema, Mary Droppinz, DJ D-Rock, Jason Hanna Jazz Quartet, Arena (Duran Duran Tribute), DJ Shy, Hurricane Andrew, DJ Indo, Tim Pyles @ Hilton Bayfront
- The Roaring 2020s with C.W. Stoneking, Mara Kaye, the Zzymzzy Swing Quartet, the Deacon Diablo Dimes, Lady Dottie & the Diamonds, Tormenta Rey, DJ Ratty, Euphoria Brass Band @ Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows (7:30 p.m.)
- DJ Manct, Lexcellent, DJ LYA @ The Holding Company
- DJ Vaughn Avakian, Junior theDiscoPunk @ Bar Pink
- Booty Bassment NYE Blowout with Dmitri & Rob @ Whistle Stop
- DJ Shoeshine @ Starlite
- We Like to Party: New Years Eve! '90s Pop Dance Party @ Space (FREE)
- Blonde 54 Disco @ Blonde
- Faux Fighters, the Black Crowes Revival @ 710 Beach Club
- The Floozies, Maddy O'Neal, Abby Normal @ Music Box
- La Escalera New Years: Le Saboteur, Matt Caskitt & the Breaks, the Petty Saints, Good Time Girl @ Tower Bar
- Gone Blonde! @ Pour House
- Dear Evan Hansen @ Civic Theatre
- Sully & the Souljahs @ Fast Times
- Black Cat Waz NYE Soiree @ Black Cat Bar
- Ring in the New Year with Ty Herndon @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Too $hort, Vice + DJs @ Hard Rock Hotel
- DJ Smash @ De Oro Mine Co
- DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- The Yankton @ Moonshine Beach
- The Outliers @ Moonshine Flats
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Spice Pistols, Headmaster (the Smiths) @ Til-Two Club
- Chloe Lou & the Liddells @ The Rabbit Hole
- Cadillac Fringe @ Mr. Peabody's
- Urban Gypsys @ Wildwood Crossing
- DJ Professor Shadow, Grim Jim @ Seven Grand
- La Diabla @ Manhattan Bar
- Jon Doss, Filoso, Heather Hardcore, Camilla Robina @ The Merrow
- Julio de la Huerta @ Versailles Ballroom, Westgate Hotel
- The Bluefrog Band @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- EdRoc & Heminguey @ The Office
- Stand Back Blues Band @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Bonneville 7 @ Rosie O'Grady's
- The Ride @ The Kraken
- DJ Bacon Bits @ U-31
- The Sea Monks @ Tio Leo's (7-10 p.m.)
- Detroit Underground New Year’s Eve Party @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- HBp & Decibel DJs/Silent Disco @ 619 Spirits Distillery & Tasting Room
- DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Ghastly @ Bassmnt
- Good Times Ahead @ Bang Bang
- FNGRS CRSSD: Boys Noize + Elax @ Spin
- NYE Masquerade Party with DJ Wellman @ FLUXX
- Copycat Killers @ Navajo Live
- Klingande @ Omnia
- DJ Tay James, Kerry Glass @ Oxford Social, Pendry Hotel
- Ball On Broadway with Justin Credible, Craig Smoove, KyleFlesch, Shadowman, DJ Bryan Kato, Blanc Noir, Deejay Caipo @ Parq