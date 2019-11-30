PICS: Ok Go at California Center for the Arts

One-take music video experts Ok Go came through California Center for the Arts, Escondido, recently. Scroll the photos here.

Connie Bolger
Ok Go are originally from Chicago.
Currently, they are split between Los Angeles and New York City.
The quartet has been active since 1998.
They were originally composed of vocalist/guitarist Damian Kulash, vocalist/bassist Tim Nordwind, drummer Dan Konopka and Andy Duncan.
In 2005, guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Andy Ross replaced Duncan.
One Andy for another, huh?
In 2007, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video.
"Here It Goes Again" features the band performing a choreographed dance on treadmills.
Naturally, it went viral.
Ever since, low-budget, creative music videos have kind of been their thing.
To date, they have released four studio albums.
Their most recent, "Hungry Ghosts," was released in 2014.

