PICS: Ok Go at California Center for the Arts

One-take music video experts Ok Go came through California Center for the Arts, Escondido, recently. Scroll the photos here. 12 photos 1/12 Connie Bolger Ok Go are originally from Chicago. 2/12 Connie Bolger Currently, they are split between Los Angeles and New York City. 3/12 Connie Bolger The quartet has been active since 1998. 4/12 Connie Bolger They were originally composed of vocalist/guitarist Damian Kulash, vocalist/bassist Tim Nordwind, drummer Dan Konopka and Andy Duncan. 5/12 Connie Bolger In 2005, guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Andy Ross replaced Duncan. 6/12 Connie Bolger One Andy for another, huh? 7/12 Connie Bolger In 2007, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video. 8/12 Connie Bolger "Here It Goes Again" features the band performing a choreographed dance on treadmills. 9/12 Connie Bolger Naturally, it went viral. 10/12 Connie Bolger Ever since, low-budget, creative music videos have kind of been their thing. 11/12 Connie Bolger To date, they have released four studio albums. 12/12 Connie Bolger Their most recent, "Hungry Ghosts," was released in 2014.

