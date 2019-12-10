Music. Community. Culture. PICS: King Diamond at the Magnolia By Alex Matthews • Published at 12:07 pm on December 10, 2019 By Alex Matthews • Published at 12:07 pm on December 10, 2019 Danish heavy metal singer King Diamond raised hell at the Magnolia recently. 12 photos 1/12 King Diamond was born Kim Bendix Petersen in Rodovre, Denmark, in 1956. 2/12 He is also the lead vocalist of Danish heavy metal band Mercyful Fate. 3/12 On their "Garage Inc." cover album, Metallica perform an 11 minute tribute to Mercyful Fate. 4/12 While King Diamond is not religious, he considers himself a follower of LaVeyan Satanism. 5/12 Like most "Satanists," King Diamond considers Satanism philosophy more than dogma. 6/12 In 2017, King Diamond and Hungarian-born singer Livia Zita welcomed their first son. 7/12 Zita has made a number of guest appearances on King Diamond albums. 8/12 To date, he has released 12 studio albums. 9/12 In 2020, he'll release his new album, "The Institute." 10/12 It will be his first studio album release in some 13 years. 11/12 The band currently consists of King Diamond, Andy LaRocque, Mike Wead, Matt Thompson and Pontus Egberg. 12/12 There are some 14 former members of the band. This article tagged under: SOUNDDIEGOalex matthewsking diamondthe magnolia 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues