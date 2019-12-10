PICS: King Diamond at the Magnolia

By Alex Matthews

Danish heavy metal singer King Diamond raised hell at the Magnolia recently.

12 photos
1/12
King Diamond was born Kim Bendix Petersen in Rodovre, Denmark, in 1956.
2/12
He is also the lead vocalist of Danish heavy metal band Mercyful Fate.
3/12
On their "Garage Inc." cover album, Metallica perform an 11 minute tribute to Mercyful Fate.
4/12
While King Diamond is not religious, he considers himself a follower of LaVeyan Satanism.
5/12
Like most "Satanists," King Diamond considers Satanism philosophy more than dogma.
6/12
In 2017, King Diamond and Hungarian-born singer Livia Zita welcomed their first son.
7/12
Zita has made a number of guest appearances on King Diamond albums.
8/12
To date, he has released 12 studio albums.
9/12
In 2020, he'll release his new album, "The Institute."
10/12
It will be his first studio album release in some 13 years.
11/12
The band currently consists of King Diamond, Andy LaRocque, Mike Wead, Matt Thompson and Pontus Egberg.
12/12
There are some 14 former members of the band.

