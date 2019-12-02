PICS: Gloria Trevi and Karol G at Viejas Arena

Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi and Colombian singer Karol G strut their stuff in this gallery from their recent show at Viejas Arena. Scroll here.

17 photos
1/17
Fatima Kelley
Just last year, Mexican pop superstars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman brought the Versus World Tour to SDSU's Viejas Arena.
2/17
Fatima Kelley
This year, Trevi joined forces with Colombian reggaeton star Karol G at Viejas.
3/17
Fatima Kelley
The pair performed together and by themselves for a Latin pop extravaganza.
4/17
Fatima Kelley
Before her solo success, Trevi was a member of girl group Boquitas Pintadas.
5/17
Fatima Kelley
In 2000, Trevi and her manager were arrested on charges of corrupting minors.
6/17
Fatima Kelley
Though the case was eventually dropped, Trevi spent more than four years in jail.
7/17
Fatima Kelley
Since then, she's released a number of commercially successful albums.
8/17
Fatima Kelley
And she's still all about the costumes and dancers.
9/17
Fatima Kelley
Including this wild carnival-like fairy tale display.
10/17
Fatima Kelley
11/17
Fatima Kelley
Karol G, pictured right, was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Colombia.
12/17
Fatima Kelley
Since then she's won a Latin Grammy and topped the charts.
13/17
Fatima Kelley
14/17
Fatima Kelley
15/17
Fatima Kelley
16/17
Fatima Kelley
17/17
Fatima Kelley

