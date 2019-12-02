Music. Community. Culture. PICS: Gloria Trevi and Karol G at Viejas Arena Published at 7:27 am on December 2, 2019 Published at 7:27 am on December 2, 2019 Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi and Colombian singer Karol G strut their stuff in this gallery from their recent show at Viejas Arena. Scroll here. 17 photos 1/17 Fatima Kelley Just last year, Mexican pop superstars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman brought the Versus World Tour to SDSU's Viejas Arena. 2/17 Fatima Kelley This year, Trevi joined forces with Colombian reggaeton star Karol G at Viejas. 3/17 Fatima Kelley The pair performed together and by themselves for a Latin pop extravaganza. 4/17 Fatima Kelley Before her solo success, Trevi was a member of girl group Boquitas Pintadas. 5/17 Fatima Kelley In 2000, Trevi and her manager were arrested on charges of corrupting minors. 6/17 Fatima Kelley Though the case was eventually dropped, Trevi spent more than four years in jail. 7/17 Fatima Kelley Since then, she's released a number of commercially successful albums. 8/17 Fatima Kelley And she's still all about the costumes and dancers. 9/17 Fatima Kelley Including this wild carnival-like fairy tale display. 10/17 Fatima Kelley 11/17 Fatima Kelley Karol G, pictured right, was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Colombia. 12/17 Fatima Kelley Since then she's won a Latin Grammy and topped the charts. 13/17 Fatima Kelley 14/17 Fatima Kelley 15/17 Fatima Kelley 16/17 Fatima Kelley 17/17 Fatima Kelley 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues