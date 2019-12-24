Music. Community. Culture. PICS: Daughters at SOMA By Tim Fears • Published 1 hour ago By Tim Fears • Published 1 hour ago Daughters, Health and Show Me the Body pummeled SOMA recently. 13 photos 1/13 Daughters are currently on the road in support of their latest record, 2018's "You Won't Get What You Want," and performed in town on Friday, Dec. 6. The noise-rock group got its start in 2002 in Providence, Rhode Island. 2/13 The band's lineup currently consists of vocalist Alexis S.F. Marshall, guitarist Nicholas Andrew Sadler, drummer Jon Syverson and bassist Samuel Moorehouse Walker. 3/13 Prior to forming Daughters, Marshall and Syverson played in the grindcore band As the Sun Sets (along with founding guitarist Jeremy Wabiszczewicz). 4/13 5/13 On March 25, 2002, the group released their debut self-titled EP. 6/13 Aside from "You Won't Get What You Want," the band has released three other full-length studio albums: 2003's "Canada Songs," 2006's "Hell Songs" and 2010's self-titled effort. 7/13 During their SOMA Sidestage show, Daughters performed a 12-song set featuring "The Reason They Hate Me," "The Lords Song," "City Song," "Long Road, No Turns," "Our Queens (One Is Many, Many Are One)"... 8/13 ... "Satan in the Wait," "The Hit," "The Virgin," "Less Sex," "Guest House," "Daughter" and "Ocean Song." 9/13 10/13 LA noise-rock band Health helped open the show. 11/13 Their latest album, "Vol.4: Slaves of Fear," was released on Feb. 8, 2019. 12/13 Also on the bill: Show Me the Body. 13/13 The NYC hardcore punk band released their new album "Dog Whistle" earlier this year. This article tagged under: SOUNDDIEGOhealthsomadaughtersshow me the body 0 More Photo Galleries Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues 2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights New gallery for article id 2229858