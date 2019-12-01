PICS: Cold War Kids at Observatory North Park

Long Beach indie rockers Cold War Kids headlined Observatory North Park recently, and we've got all the photos here.

10 photos
1/10
Rick Ward
Cold War Kids formed in Fullerton in 2004.
2/10
Rick Ward
The five-piece consists of Nathan Willett, Matt Maust, David Quon, Matthew Schwartz and Joe Plummer.
3/10
Rick Ward
Plummer was Modest Mouse's drummer from 2004-2012.
4/10
Rick Ward
To date, the band has released seven studio albums.
5/10
Rick Ward
In addition to that, they've released 11 EPs.
6/10
Rick Ward
On Nov. 1, Cold War Kids released their newest album, "New Age Norms 1."
7/10
Rick Ward
In 2015, their single "First" hit No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Alternative chart.
8/10
Rick Ward
The song hit No. 8 on Billboard's U.S. Rock chart.
9/10
Rick Ward
Their most recent charting singles include "Complainer" and "4th of July."
10/10
Rick Ward
Samia supported Cold War Kids at Observatory.

More Photo Galleries

2019: A Year of Music in Photos
2019: A Year of Music in Photos
PICS: Daughters at SOMA
PICS: Daughters at SOMA
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues
Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us