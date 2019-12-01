Music. Community. Culture. PICS: Cold War Kids at Observatory North Park Published at 7:29 am on December 1, 2019 Published at 7:29 am on December 1, 2019 Long Beach indie rockers Cold War Kids headlined Observatory North Park recently, and we've got all the photos here. 10 photos 1/10 Rick Ward Cold War Kids formed in Fullerton in 2004. 2/10 Rick Ward The five-piece consists of Nathan Willett, Matt Maust, David Quon, Matthew Schwartz and Joe Plummer. 3/10 Rick Ward Plummer was Modest Mouse's drummer from 2004-2012. 4/10 Rick Ward To date, the band has released seven studio albums. 5/10 Rick Ward In addition to that, they've released 11 EPs. 6/10 Rick Ward On Nov. 1, Cold War Kids released their newest album, "New Age Norms 1." 7/10 Rick Ward In 2015, their single "First" hit No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Alternative chart. 8/10 Rick Ward The song hit No. 8 on Billboard's U.S. Rock chart. 9/10 Rick Ward Their most recent charting singles include "Complainer" and "4th of July." 10/10 Rick Ward Samia supported Cold War Kids at Observatory. 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues