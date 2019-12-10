A Star Is Yorn

I cannot believe that "Life on a Chain" came out in 2001. When Pete Yorn first emerged as a solo artist, maybe it was just the right time in my life for the music that I needed, but I was on board. There was a time where I could decisively say I had seen every performance he's ever played in San Diego. Of course, 18 years later, I know there are probably half a dozen at least, certainly some festivals and private radio shows and things like that which I've missed. Still, I make every effort I can to see this musician, whose music not only evolves, but when he plays those old gems, take me right back to that old place in my life. Tonight, Yorn is at the Belly Up, and you better believe I'll make every attempt I can to be there. Around town, Lost Monarchs play at the Casbah, Eyedress is at Soda Bar, and Panama 66 takes advantage of the absence of conflicting noise with Trio Gadjo.
Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 10
- Pete Yorn, Dear Boy @ Belly Up
- Lost Monarchs, Gypsy Sally, Something Contagious @ Casbah
- Eyedress, Kodalith, Sustivity @ Soda Bar
- Tiki Tuesday with DJ Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
- Trio Gadjo @ Panama 66
- Tim Pyles presents Jonny Tarr Quintet, Long Lost Suns, Puerto @ The Merrow
- OB Hip-Hop Social with Skinny Veny & Milky Wayne, Rawmean, Sloat Dixon @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Reggae Tuesdaze with Thrive, Shanin Blake, DJ Carlos Culture @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- Blackout Bingo @ Ken Club (free, 10 p.m.)
- Manzanita Blues @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (free)
- Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Barney's Blues Jam @ 710 Beach Club
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents: The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- 10 Year Anniversary: Best of Hip-Hop @ Queen Bee's
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Zzymzzy Quartet @ Tio Leo's
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado