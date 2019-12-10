A Star Is Yorn

I cannot believe that "Life on a Chain" came out in 2001. When Pete Yorn first emerged as a solo artist, maybe it was just the right time in my life for the music that I needed, but I was on board. There was a time where I could decisively say I had seen every performance he's ever played in San Diego. Of course, 18 years later, I know there are probably half a dozen at least, certainly some festivals and private radio shows and things like that which I've missed. Still, I make every effort I can to see this musician, whose music not only evolves, but when he plays those old gems, take me right back to that old place in my life. Tonight, Yorn is at the Belly Up, and you better believe I'll make every attempt I can to be there. Around town, Lost Monarchs play at the Casbah, Eyedress is at Soda Bar, and Panama 66 takes advantage of the absence of conflicting noise with Trio Gadjo.

Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 10