Party With the New Pornographers

It was only a few years ago that the New Pornographers last played the Observatory North Park. In fact, it's possible it was still the North Park Theatre then, but either way, they are such dynamic performers as a unit and also with all of the separate splintered side- and solo projects, that to not see them is not an option -- catch them when they return to the North Park landmark on Tuesday. Around town we've got some other solid choices, too, like the Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at the Belly Up, Daggers 86 at the Casbah, and Luna Aura brings her dynamic alterna-pop to Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 4, 2020
- The New Pornographers, Diane Coffee @ Observatory North Park
- Daggers 86, Magical Animals, SouthTowne Sham @ Casbah
- Luna Aura, Fever Joy, Feelers @ Soda Bar
- The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio @ Belly Up
- Jeff Denson, Romain Pilon, Brian Blade @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Pinegrove, Lake @ Music Box
- 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents the Sugar Moons, Planet Waves and Jules Julie @ The Merrow
- Tiki Tuesday, with Mr. Adrian Demain @ Bar Pink
- Reggae Tuesday, with Maka Roots Sings Marley, Rude Creation, DJ Kng Mkr @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- James Gosset @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- The In-itself @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Blues Jam @ Winston's (6-8:30)
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Vader, Abysmal Dawn, Hideous Divinity, Vitriol @ Brick By Brick
- Hugh Ragin, Mark Dresser @ The Loft, UCSD
- Trans Conduit @ The Kraken
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Stomp, Clap, Shake and Shout, with Jupiter Records DJ Harry @ Til-Two Club
- Adams gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Bill Larkin @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Sue Palmer, Michele Lundeen @ Tio Leo's
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado