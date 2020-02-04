Party With the New Pornographers

It was only a few years ago that the New Pornographers last played the Observatory North Park. In fact, it's possible it was still the North Park Theatre then, but either way, they are such dynamic performers as a unit and also with all of the separate splintered side- and solo projects, that to not see them is not an option -- catch them when they return to the North Park landmark on Tuesday. Around town we've got some other solid choices, too, like the Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at the Belly Up, Daggers 86 at the Casbah, and Luna Aura brings her dynamic alterna-pop to Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 4, 2020