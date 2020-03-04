Papooz Want to Dance

If you're into new music discovery, then look no further than Wednesday's Soda Bar show. The French duo Papooz have this sweet little retro pop vibe, and sometimes it feels like we really need to step up and support all the bands that cross continents to play here. Meanwhile, the Casbah hosts a local night curated by Tim Pyles featuring Jules Julie, and the Wonder Years bring the rock of the aughts to the Observatory. If you're in North County, local singer/songwriters Dave Booda and Michael Tiernan share an album release night -- they just might give you the uplifting warm fuzzies you need after Election Day.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 4
- Papooz, Shindigs @ Soda Bar
- Jules Julie, Primaveras, Someplace Nowhere @ Casbah
- The Wonder Years, Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids @ Observatory North Park
- Dave Booda & Michael Tiernan (dual album release) @ Belly Up
- Club Kingston presents the Resonators, Ocean Natives, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- DJ Meow Mix @ Bar Pink
- DJ Reign & Lalo Keyz present the Hip-Hop Collective Part VIII @ The Merrow
- Abba Mania @ Balboa Theatre
- Hip Hop Collection 7.5, with Lalokeys @ Space
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Kes O'Hara @ Metl
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Pro-Am Jam, with Tom Stewart @ Wildwood Crossing
- Rumba Descarga @ Border X Brewing
- Boss Jazz, with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Mr. Black @ Park & Rec
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Jess Wright, Garden Electric, Ophelia Vibe @ Navajo Live
- DJ Mo Lyon Feel Good Wednesdays @ U-31
- Open Mic, with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9pm)
- Hank Easton & Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic @ 710 Beach Club