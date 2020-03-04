Papooz Want to Dance

If you're into new music discovery, then look no further than Wednesday's Soda Bar show. The French duo Papooz have this sweet little retro pop vibe, and sometimes it feels like we really need to step up and support all the bands that cross continents to play here. Meanwhile, the Casbah hosts a local night curated by Tim Pyles featuring Jules Julie, and the Wonder Years bring the rock of the aughts to the Observatory. If you're in North County, local singer/songwriters Dave Booda and Michael Tiernan share an album release night -- they just might give you the uplifting warm fuzzies you need after Election Day.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 4