Our Kinda Guy

I know San Diego has a reputation for hunkering down with the slightest change of weather, but there are some viable Tuesday night options for those of you willing to brave the rain. For one, blues legend Buddy Guy returns to the Belly Up, and if he's not staying home for inclement weather or viral panics, you shouldn't, either. Meanwhile, the Casbah hosts a night of binational hip-hop with Tulengua, featuring artists from both sides of our international border. If you'd like to discover "stoner doom," look no further than Blackwater Holylight at Soda Bar. And you can never go wrong with a Tim Pyles-hosted local night at the Merrow. I don't want to minimize legitimate concerns with the world out there, but seems to me that a mass panic serves nobody, so maybe let's rock until they tell us we can't rock anymore.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 10
- Buddy Guy @ Belly Up
- Tulengua @ Casbah
- Blackwater Holylight, Warish, Drug Hunt @ Soda Bar
- 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Slark Moan, Someplace Nowhere, Strange Creature @ The Merrow
- Sculpins, Holding Grudges, Midnight Track, Hang Zeros @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Spectres, Passengers @ Whistle Stop
- Goth Tiki Tuesday, with Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
- Safety Orange, Duck Norris @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Big Time Operator @ Tio Leo's
- Reggae Tuesdaze, with the Oles, Rebel Shakedown, Policulture @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Tony MacAlpine, Emil Werstler, RDG, K Prouty @ Brick By Brick
- Charlie Arbelaez presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Ellis Bryant @ The Kraken
- Don L's Piano Bar @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Semisi Open Mic @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night, with Ash Foster @ El Dorado