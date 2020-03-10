Our Kinda Guy

I know San Diego has a reputation for hunkering down with the slightest change of weather, but there are some viable Tuesday night options for those of you willing to brave the rain. For one, blues legend Buddy Guy returns to the Belly Up, and if he's not staying home for inclement weather or viral panics, you shouldn't, either. Meanwhile, the Casbah hosts a night of binational hip-hop with Tulengua, featuring artists from both sides of our international border. If you'd like to discover "stoner doom," look no further than Blackwater Holylight at Soda Bar. And you can never go wrong with a Tim Pyles-hosted local night at the Merrow. I don't want to minimize legitimate concerns with the world out there, but seems to me that a mass panic serves nobody, so maybe let's rock until they tell us we can't rock anymore.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 10