Nobody’s Better Than This Ezra

We're halfway through the week, and Wednesday offers up some super music options for the taking. At the Casbah, Ezra Furman has battled demons and shares what it's like to come out on the other side with beautiful and emotionally evocative jams. Open Kelley Stoltz keeps it weird right along with Furman. Meanwhile, Soda Bar features indie pop rockers Lower Dens, while Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde brings his Black Label Society to House of Blues to rock your face off. It's gonna be a good one out there, San Diego.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 26, 2020
- Ezra Furman, Kelley Stoltz @ Casbah
- Lower Dens, Ami Dang @ Soda Bar
- Black Label Society, Obituary, Lord Dying @ House of Blues
- Guster: An Evening of Acoustic Music and Improv @ Music Box
- Tinsley Ellis, Janiva Magness @ Belly Up
- Fusebox, Johnny Tarr @ Bar Pink
- Madball, Death Before Dishonor, Section H8, The Eulogy @ Brick by Brick
- Heavy Metal Bingo @ Bar Pink (Free, 7-9pm)
- Riff City Comedy with Langston Kerman, Chelsea London Lloyd, Dan Marganski, Beau Hufford, Myles Magallanes @ Whistle Stop
- Karaoke @ The Merrow
- Wild Country Wednesday @ Moonshine Beach
- UAN Black History Month Edition Showcase @ Space
- Chamber @ Ché Cafe
- Have Mercy, fredo disco, Selfish Things, Young Culture @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Psychedelic SeaWeeds Wednesdays @ The Holding Company
- Kes O'hara @ Metl
- Drip Trop with Dunekat, Mr. Hek & Dash Eye @ The Office
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Butt Candy, Mo Troper, Masteria, Oatmeal @ Tower Bar
- Songwriter Night with Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
- All Originals Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Latino Film Festival Kickoff @ Border X Brewing
- Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- Dance Klassique with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Sue Palmer's Front Porch Band with Friends @ Til-Two Club (Matinee Show 5pm)
- The Ratty Show w/ DJ Ratty @ Til-Two Club
- R&B Wednesdays with Robert Kowan @ The Kraken
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Club Kingston Presents: Originators, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- Wednesday Trivia @ Rabbit Hole
- Don L's Piano Bar @ Martini's Above Fourth
- KSON Country DJ @ Renegade
- #HipHopWEDS - Donuts | Beat Exhibition @ Kava Lounge
- Acoustic Clubhouse @ Navajo Live
- Karaoke @ Bancroft Bar
- Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9pm)
- Live Music @ Henry's Pub
- Sibling Duo @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Office Hours with The Professor & JuniFlo @ El Dorado
- Open Mic with featured artist Hailey Wild @ 710 Beach Club