Nobody’s Better Than This Ezra

We're halfway through the week, and Wednesday offers up some super music options for the taking. At the Casbah, Ezra Furman has battled demons and shares what it's like to come out on the other side with beautiful and emotionally evocative jams. Open Kelley Stoltz keeps it weird right along with Furman. Meanwhile, Soda Bar features indie pop rockers Lower Dens, while Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde brings his Black Label Society to House of Blues to rock your face off. It's gonna be a good one out there, San Diego.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 26, 2020