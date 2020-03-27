Mrs. Henry’s ‘Live at the Casbah’ Sales Help $upport Club Staff

In the winter of 2017, Mrs. Henry took on an ambitious project: recreating The Band's legendary 1976 performance known as The Last Waltz. Mrs. Henry assembled an all-star cast of guests and played to a sold-out Belly Up. The electricity of the night reverberated throughout the music community.



Fast-forward to 2019, when Mrs. Henry debuts the footage of the live set as well as an accompanying documentary at the Oceanside International Film Festival. The band also released the performance via vinyl, CD and digital formats. On Friday, Mrs. Henry are premiering the film on YouTube.

More recently, Mrs. Henry performed to a packed Casbah, and that performance was recorded, too, to create (what else?) “Live at the Casbah.” The album is available on vinyl, cassette and CD . The band is known for tying in their music and events with charities, but this time around, it's particularly special.

“We've decided to give a portion of the sales of our new live record, 'Live at the Casbah,' to the Casbah employees fund," band guitarist and owner of Blind Owl --creators of the films -- Daniel Cervantes said via email. "We thought this is a great way to give back.”

Even during the statewide lockdown, the band is ambitiously working to promote themselves and the greater music scene, and are busy dreaming up ways to livestream as a band without violating any stay-at-home orders, but for now, you can see their version of "The Last Waltz' and escape for a few magical hours. The film will be available for viewing on YouTube at 5 p.m. PST.

