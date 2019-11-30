Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 1

While I was cruising around North Park Live yesterday, I learned a very interesting factoid. That is, all of the participating competitors in today's SoNo Chili Cookoff and street fair have to provide 20 gallons of chili. One restauranteur was shocked as a first-time participant that he had to double check and make sure they actually meant gallons and not quarts. All that to say, this is now a massive annual event, so you should pre-buy your ceramic bowl and be ready to eat and taste tons of chili varieties while getting down to all the free music, including the Creepy Creeps, the Amandas and Alvino & the Dwells. After all of that, get your disco nap in so you can head to the Casbah for Mikal Cronin. The native Californian singer-songwriter plays music with an edge, and he had Ty Segall's band help record his fourth record and latest release. With Shannon Lay, this is a super sweet double bill worth checking out. Around town, Souly Had plays the Voodoo Room, it's a ska night at Soda Bar with Skatalites and Unsteady, and the main room at House of Blues features hitmakers A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO, among others.

Sunday, Dec. 1:

10th Anniversary SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off 2019 with Creepy Creeps, Alvino & the Dwells, the Shenghais, Chloe Lou & the Liddells, the Amandas, Burlap & Whiskey, Dave Gleason Trio @ Thorn & 32nd Street

Mikal Cronin, Shannon Lay @ Casbah

Souly Had @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

The Skatalites, Unsteady @ Soda Bar

Forever Motown @ Sycuan Casino

Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66

Trevor McSpadden @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-5 p.m.)

Pocari Sweat @ Space

The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (4 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Jam'n 95.7 presents A$AP Ferg, MadeinTYO, Bas @ House of Blues

Country Brunch Live @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)

Sweet Soul @ Che Cafe

Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink

Carlie Autumn, Shyah, Travis Mason @ Lestat's

Scarlett O'Hara, Sleep Walker, Somewhere to Call Home, Our Second Home, Zero South @ Bancroft Bar

Keep It on the DL @ Martini's Above Fourth

Equinox Band @ Winston's (5 p.m.)

Showstoppers: Grand Finals @ The Merrow (5 p.m.)

General Mojo's @ The Holding Company (8 p.m.)

Fish & the Seaweeds Psychedelic Sunday @ The Holding Company (4 p.m.)

Hope 4 the Homeless (Hip-Hop Charity Event) @ Blonde

The Old Firm Casuals, Charger, the Vulturas @ Brick by Brick

Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's

Colour @ Tio Leo's

Salsa Sundays @ Queen Bee's (all ages)

Uptown Top Ranking @ The Office

XXV: the Silver Anniversary Exhibition @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Strunz & Farah @ Humphreys Backstage Live (6:30 & 8:30 p.m.)

Reggae Sunday @ Spin

Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.