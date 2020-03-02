Michael McDermott Pops off at Soda Bar

If San Diego act WSPRGRL isn't on your radar, this is the night to change that with their show at the Casbah. The three-piece is made up of Patrick Heaney and Mike Delgado -- both of Moving Units fame -- and fronted by singer/songwriter Cara Potiker. Along with Tijuana's Junipero and Hailey Wild, Monday at the Casbah is gonna be pretty sick. If you're feeling folky, on the other hand, head to Soda Bar to check out Chicago singer/songwriter Michael McDermott or get your outlaw country on with Cecil Allen Moore at Bar Pink.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 2, 2020
- WSPRGRL, Junipero, Hailey Wild @ Casbah
- Michael McDermott, Ellis Bryant @ Soda Bar
- Cecil Allen Moore, Grampadrew @ Bar Pink
- '80s Nite, with DJ Junior @ The Merrow
- Motown Mondays @ The Office
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night, with DJs Camilla Robina, John Christopher Harris, Wenzo @ Blonde
- Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Metal Monday, with Dogs of Hell DJ Crew @ Space
- Ile, Mlnga Club @ Music Box
- Digisaurus @ De Oro Mine Co
- Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Open Mic, with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Rosie's Jazz Jam, with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- 31 Flavors, with DJ Matrox & Co @ U-31
- Mujeres Brew Club @ Border X Brewing