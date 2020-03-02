Michael McDermott Pops off at Soda Bar

If San Diego act WSPRGRL isn't on your radar, this is the night to change that with their show at the Casbah. The three-piece is made up of Patrick Heaney and Mike Delgado -- both of Moving Units fame -- and fronted by singer/songwriter Cara Potiker. Along with Tijuana's Junipero and Hailey Wild, Monday at the Casbah is gonna be pretty sick. If you're feeling folky, on the other hand, head to Soda Bar to check out Chicago singer/songwriter Michael McDermott or get your outlaw country on with Cecil Allen Moore at Bar Pink.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 2, 2020