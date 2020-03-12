Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, SoundDiego LIVE LXIX has been rescheduled for May 29.

Our 69th party, which will still take place at Bar Pink, was slated for March 27. Guests who have signed up the for the event will still be registered for the VIP happy hour hosted by our craft-brewing partners at Wild Barrel Brewing.

RSVP NOW for SoundDiego LIVE LXIX on May 29 at Bar Pink

SoundDiego TV reporter Alysha Nett has committed to host on the new date, as have all the bands on the bill:

LA-based Holy Wars will bring the dark underworld to the surface with brooding, electronic-tinged goth-pop/rock that'll satisfy music fans from the Cure to New Order to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and beyond.

Indie-rock merchants MDRN HSTRY will fill the main musical support slot. The group clearly is on the rise in the local music scene and their latest album, "TV Talk," is truly something special. [Check it out here.]

Also on board: Los Dug Dug's, a group that got its start in the '60s. Legend has it that the band was the first of its kind in Mexico and responsible for starting the Mexican rock movement.

Of course, the party wouldn't be complete without Wild Barrel Brewing, a San Marcos gem famed for their sours and IPAs.

SoundDiego LIVE LXIX will kick off at 8:30 p.m. on May 29 at Bar Pink.

