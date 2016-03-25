LIVE: SoundDiego LIVE 50 Storms Music Box

SoundDiego LIVE 50 stormed Music Box in Little Italy on March 24 with Little Hurricane, Grizzly Business, Taken By Canadians, 91x's Robin Roth and a VIP craft-beer happy hour by Belching Beaver Brewery!
Little Hurricane tore through Little Italy's Music Box for SoundDiego LIVE 50 on March 24, 2016.
Local indie-rockers Grizzly Business provided direct support and (obviously) delighted a packed house.
North County act Taken By Canadians kicked off the party with a psych-rock set.
91x's Robin Roth was the perfect SoundDiego LIVE 50 host -- and the Belching Beaver VIP craft-beer happy hour had everyone in great spirits before the show even started!
Oh Music Box, how we love thee. Look at that venue!
The Belching Beaver Brewery team (Marc Treux, his wife Jo-Jo, and their friend Andy, from l-r) was on-hand to make sure everyone enjoyed their fantastic (and extremely tasty) suds!
Little Hurricane perform at Music Box for SoundDiego LIVE 50 on March 24, 2016.
Singer/guitarist Anthony "Tone" Catalano, pictured.
Celeste "CC" Spina, drummer for the band, is one of our all-time faves!
SoundDiego LIVE 50 concert-goers soak up the fun, atmosphere and live music at Music Box on March 24, 2016.
SoundDiego LIVE 50 concert-goers soak up the fun, atmosphere and live music at Music Box on March 24, 2016.
That may look like a nightstand -- but it's a guitar amp!
Roth interviews Little Hurricane's Tone and CC out on Music Box's scenic patio.
SoundDiego LIVE 50 concert-goers soak up the fun, atmosphere and live music at Music Box on March 24, 2016.
That'd be Roth with 91x Loudspeaker colleague Lou Niles (pictured, middle) and friend.
Grizzly Business perform at Music Box for SoundDiego LIVE 50 on March 24, 2016.
Looks like Grizzly Business have some fans up on the second level!
Get down with your bad selves! You too, Brian Vilven.
Boy oh boy that Walter Ayllon's a looker, eh?
Grizzly Business' Corey McComb planning his next move.
Matthew Burke havin' a blast behind the Grizzly Business kit, as always.
Look at that million dollar smile!
Mmmmm....Belching Beaver beer.
SoundDiego TV executive producer Eric Page (pictured, left) and Roth share a photogenic moment together.
The lads from Grizzly Business hang out pre-show!
Our peeps were hanging out too! NBC 7 San Diego's Garrett Ng (left), Jeff Espiriu and his daughter take a photo op together.
The wall art at Music Box is pretty fancy, right?
Roth interviews Taken By Canadians for SoundDiego TV prior to their performance -- see it on NBC 7 San Diego on Saturday, March 26 after "Saturday Night Live"!
Wrapped up? Hardly. This party's just gettin' started.
Beautiful people alert: Roth hangs with Little Hurricane's CC and Tone before their set.
Ooh, what's all these fancy buttons do?
The line to get in started early and grew down the block!
Vintage time machine? That's heavy, doc.
