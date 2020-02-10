Ladysmith’s Night

Monday night is pretty all right, especially if you're in the mood for some punk action, because you've definitely got choices in the genre. Soda Bar leads with Seattle act the Drowns, while the locals of the Roughs play the Casbah, and New York hardcore act On the Cinder hit the Tower Bar. You can even get into some deathcore from Distinguisher at Brick By Brick. On the other side of the musical spectrum, however, you can hear the legendary choral stylings of Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Belly Up -- the group has kept up with South African traditions and music with new generations of performers since the 1960s.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 10