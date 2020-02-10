Ladysmith’s Night

Monday night is pretty all right, especially if you're in the mood for some punk action, because you've definitely got choices in the genre. Soda Bar leads with Seattle act the Drowns, while the locals of the Roughs play the Casbah, and New York hardcore act On the Cinder hit the Tower Bar. You can even get into some deathcore from Distinguisher at Brick By Brick. On the other side of the musical spectrum, however, you can hear the legendary choral stylings of Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Belly Up -- the group has kept up with South African traditions and music with new generations of performers since the 1960s.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 10
- The Rough, Fishing for Chips, Hardly Human @ Casbah
- The Drowns, Rat City Riot, the Petty Saints @ Soda Bar
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ Belly Up
- On the Cinder, Foreign Life Form, Bitter Kiddos, Hungry Livers @ Tower Bar
- Jazz Café, with the 1st Edition jazz band @ Museum of Making Music
- '80s Nite, with DJ Junior and guests @ The Merrow
- Motown on Mondays @ The Office
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Distinguisher, Born a New, Shawshank Redeemed, End Thy Species, Hollow Stage @ Brick By Brick
- Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- John Blacklow @ La Jolla Athenaeum (noon)
- Coast 2 Coast Artist Showcase @ Til-Two Club
- A Night Benefiting the Ramos Family @ Park & Rec
- Katchafire, Marlon Asher (DJ set) @ Music Box
- No Cover Entertainment, with Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Open Mic, with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Rosie's Jazz Jam, with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Salsa & Bachata @ Tio Leo's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- Game Night @ Henry's Pub
- 31 Flavors, with DJ Matrox & Co @ U-31