Kolars System

We've long been fans of Rob Kolar and Lauren Brown, all the way back to their days in He's My Brother, She's My Sister. When Rob's sis settled down and left the band, so, too, did Rob and Lauren, becoming Kolars and bringing her tap-dancing percussion expertise together with his indie-glam style. Hopefully you caught them at our SoundDiego LIVE event earlier this year, but either way, you can behold their glory tonight at the Casbah. Wear sparkles and you'll feel right at home. It's a tough call, however, because at the very same time, Son Little will be appearing at Soda Bar. His soulful Americana vibes are infectious and will captivate the crowd, hopefully rendering them silent with all attention on the stage. Around town, JD McPherson brings his swingin' retro sound to the Belly Up, Action Andy plays Bar Pink, and the Holding Company has a sweet local showcase to get you through your Wednesday.
Sounds Like San Diego: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
- Kolars, the Soft White Sixties @ Casbah
- Son Little, Christopher Paul Stelling @ Soda Bar
- The Shelters, Aviator Stash @ Music Box
- Drip Trop, Dunekat, Mr. Hek & Dash Eye @ The Office
- JD McPherson, Joel Paterson @ Belly Up
- Action Andy & the Hi Tones, Walter Brothers @ Bar Pink
- San Diego Opera Detour Series: One Amazing Night with Ailyn Pérez and Joshua Guerrero in Recital @ Balboa Theatre
- Three Lane @ Moonshine Flats
- Make Yourself at Home: A night of emo/pop punk/hardcore @ Space
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Black Oak Hymnal, Luminescent, Sophisticated Monkey, Velour, South Towne Sham @ The Holding Company
- Unearth, Darkest Hour, Thrown Into Exile, Blackcast @ Brick by Brick
- Rip Carson @ Seven Grand
- Sutton James @ Fast Times
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
- Rubber Biscuit @ Til-Two Club
- Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- Dance Klassique with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Club Kingston Presents: Boostive, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- DJ Mancat @ Mr. Peabody's
- Frenchie Davis in "Soulful for the Holidays" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Virtual Image @ Navajo Live
- DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Come Together (Beatles Tribute) @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic/Open Jam 30th Birth Edition @ 710 Beach Club