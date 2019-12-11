Kolars System

We've long been fans of Rob Kolar and Lauren Brown, all the way back to their days in He's My Brother, She's My Sister. When Rob's sis settled down and left the band, so, too, did Rob and Lauren, becoming Kolars and bringing her tap-dancing percussion expertise together with his indie-glam style. Hopefully you caught them at our SoundDiego LIVE event earlier this year, but either way, you can behold their glory tonight at the Casbah. Wear sparkles and you'll feel right at home. It's a tough call, however, because at the very same time, Son Little will be appearing at Soda Bar. His soulful Americana vibes are infectious and will captivate the crowd, hopefully rendering them silent with all attention on the stage. Around town, JD McPherson brings his swingin' retro sound to the Belly Up, Action Andy plays Bar Pink, and the Holding Company has a sweet local showcase to get you through your Wednesday.

Sounds Like San Diego: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019