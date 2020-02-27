James Supercave Have Something to Lose

Thursday night is going to be a good one. LA's James Supercave --who played SoundDiego LIVE last year at the Pour House -- return to the Casbah, bringing their unique blend of psychedelic pop. Meanwhile, Austin's nature-inspired Hikes deliver proggy rock to Soda Bar, and the Red Pears -- as heard on Netflix trending show Gentefied -- keep the garage vibes alive at the House of Blues' Voodoo Room. If you're ready to rock, Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society plays the main stage at House of Blues.

Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Feb. 27