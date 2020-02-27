James Supercave Have Something to Lose

Thursday night is going to be a good one. LA's James Supercave --who played SoundDiego LIVE last year at the Pour House -- return to the Casbah, bringing their unique blend of psychedelic pop. Meanwhile, Austin's nature-inspired Hikes deliver proggy rock to Soda Bar, and the Red Pears -- as heard on Netflix trending show Gentefied -- keep the garage vibes alive at the House of Blues' Voodoo Room. If you're ready to rock, Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society plays the main stage at House of Blues.
Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Feb. 27
- James Supercave, Low Hum @ Casbah
- Hikes, Positioner, Band Argument @ Soda Bar
- Hippie Sabotage: Direction of Dreams Tour, Ilo Ilo @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
- The Red Pears, Ignant Benches, Archer Oh @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Dreamer, Strange Creature, Quali, Blush @ Space
- JD Souther @ Belly Up
- Drama, Ric Wilson @ Music Box
- Black Label Society (featuring Zakk Wylde), Obituary, Lord Dying @ House of Blues
- DJ Old Man Johnson @ Bar Pink
- The Frets, Coral Bells @ Moonshine Beach
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Bryan Miles @ Metl
- Headphone, the Sometimes Island @ 710 Beach Club
- Cash'd Out @ The Holding Company
- The Oxen, Modern Bummer, Palomino @ Pour House
- Planet Waves @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd.)
- Foghat @ Sycuan
- Evergreen Vibes, Color til Monday, the Brain Ghosts @ The Merrow
- Jamison Ross @ The Loft
- The Red Fox Tails @ Panama 66
- Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Manzanita Blues @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Field Day, Yujin 13, One Choice @ Che Cafe
- Spencer Day @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- DJ Bingo @ De Oro Mine Co
- No Paradise, Soxx, Bella Larson & the Scene Kids, Dethsurf @ Bancroft Bar
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Dead Dreams @ Winston's
- The Gay Agenda, Rival Squad, Matt Caskitt & the Breaks @ Til-Two Club
- Dig Deeper, with DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- The Loosen Up, with DJ Mane One @ El Dorado
- Mickie Arnett @ The Kraken
- The Turquoise Room Soul Organization @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- The Rockin' Aces @ Tio Leo's
- California Rangers @ Mr. Peabody's
- Rhythm & Booze @ Rabbit Hole
- 3 Chord Justice @ Renegade
- Bruno Furlan @ Spin Nightclub