It Might Be Time for Tame Impala

It's been five years since Tame Impala played a sold-out show at the Observatory North Park, and since then, Kevin Parker has been a very busy man. Festivals, tours, producing -- we even caught him hanging out at the Casbah a couple years back in support of Pond, who are essentially his backing band on tour. On Monday, they roll through Pechanga Arena, with Clairo opens the show, and I'm confident the concert will be awesome. It's hard to say if the show is technically sold out or not because of the implementation of flex pricing and authorized reselling. I guess in 2020, some things are never sold out if you've got enough coin. Around town, Melbourne indie act Good Morning play Soda Bar, Lost Dakota bring local emo to the Casbah, and Young Guv shake a groovy little indie dance vibe at Che Cafe.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 9
- Tame Impala, Clairo @ Pechanga Arena
- Lost Dakota, Machine Politik, the Monroes @ Casbah
- Good Morning, Kan Kan @ Soda Bar
- Young Guv, Spiritual Cramp, Spirited Away, Moods of a Sinner @ Che Cafe
- '80s Nite, with DJ Junior & Guests @ The Merrow
- Motown on Mondays @ The Office
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Blue Monday: Grave Beats Takeover @ Blonde
- Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Open Vinyl DJ Night @ Til-Two Club
- Metal Monday, with Dogs of Hell DJ Crew. @ Space
- Open Mic, with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Sissy Brown @ De Oro Mine Co.
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Boogie Blues Band @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Salsa & Bachata @ Tio Leo's
- Rosie's Jazz Jam, with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- 31 Flavors, with DJ Matrox & Co @ U-31