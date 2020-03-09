It Might Be Time for Tame Impala

It's been five years since Tame Impala played a sold-out show at the Observatory North Park, and since then, Kevin Parker has been a very busy man. Festivals, tours, producing -- we even caught him hanging out at the Casbah a couple years back in support of Pond, who are essentially his backing band on tour. On Monday, they roll through Pechanga Arena, with Clairo opens the show, and I'm confident the concert will be awesome. It's hard to say if the show is technically sold out or not because of the implementation of flex pricing and authorized reselling. I guess in 2020, some things are never sold out if you've got enough coin. Around town, Melbourne indie act Good Morning play Soda Bar, Lost Dakota bring local emo to the Casbah, and Young Guv shake a groovy little indie dance vibe at Che Cafe.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 9